Canceling dissent from university experts, distorted vaccination rates, more lawsuits

It’s Monday, Nov. 1, and if last week’s theme emerging from the executive suite of Florida’s state government was “don’t tread on Florida,” this week’s mantra is: “dissent not welcome here.”

We heard it on Thursday, when Gov. Ron DeSantis gave the keynote address to the Florida Chamber of Commerce annual meeting when chastised corporations for “the rise of corporate wokeness” and suggested they should not attempt to use commerce to influence politics. “Do you want to be more of a political actor or more of a business actor?’’ he asked

‘I got cameras:’ The governor concluded essentially that dissent is damaging and he won’t tolerate it. “If you’re going to criticize what we’re doing, I may criticize some of the things you are doing,’’ he said. “I may look under the hood and not like some things. I got a podium. I got cameras that will follow me around. Maybe I’ll go talk about that a little bit. And so, I think it’s something that’s very damaging.”

The next day he would announce a special session that will not include an outright ban on vaccine mandates by employers (in part because there is not enough employer support.)

WHAT WE’RE TALKING ABOUT

“Chilling” change in policy: We heard the dissension theme again from the leadership of the University of Florida, when three political science professors went public with their complaint that the university has refused to allow them to continue to serve as expert witnesses in a case that challenges a new state law that restricts voting access.

“UF will deny its employees’ requests to engage in outside activities when it determines the activities are adverse to its interests. As UF is a state actor, litigation against the state is adverse to UF’s interests,” wrote Gary Wimsett, UF’s assistant vice president for conflicts of interest in an email to two of the professors, Michael McDonald and Sharon Austin. The chair of the department, Daniel Smith, received his rejection from the dean David E. Richardson.

Story continues

The university denied they were infringing on academic freedom or free speech, but instead was restricting the ability of the professors to make money testifying against the state.

University of Florida students make their way through a crosswalk near the campus landmark Century Tower Thursday, July 25, 2002, in Gainesville.

“It is a profound, chilling, frightening change in policy,’’said Paul Donnelly, a lawyer for the professors.

But the timing of the change in university policy is significant, Donnelly said. He suggests the university is retaliating against the professors for several reasons. In the last month, the attorneys for the groups suing the state alleging the voting access law is unconstitutional filed subpoenas requiring seven Republican Florida legislators and a representative of the governor’s office to testify in the case.

The controversy has now attracted national attention. The Atlantic, for example, summarized it as: “The state of Florida is silencing those opposing its efforts to disenfranchise its own citizens.”

UF also accelerated governor’s appointment: Two months ago, the University of Florida College of Medicine fast-tracked the hiring of Dr. Joseph Ladapo, knowing that Gov. Ron DeSantis was eyeing him for the position of state surgeon general, according to emails obtained by the USA TODAY Network-Florida.

ladapo

Ladapo’s views against mask mandates and vaccines are in line with the governor’s, but his approach has spawned controversy. Most recently, he has drawn criticism from Democrats and Republican Senate President Wilton Simpson when he refused to put on a mask while meeting with Sen. Tina Polsky, a Boca Raton Democrat who is being treated for breast cancer.

Doctor who won’t mask: Last week, Ladapo refused to apologize. In a statement posted on Twitter, he said the reason he wouldn’t put on a mask is because “it is important to me to communicate clearly and effectively with people. I can’t do that when half of my face is covered.” Polsky, who will vote on Ladapo’s Senate confirmation, called it a “shameful excuse” and “renders his qualifications as our state’s surgeon general an absurdity.”

Speaking to Fox News Laura Ingraham on Thursday, the governor said that Polsky’s complaint was “manufactured” and that she was “using it to get political air time.”

In early October 2021, a motorist prepares to be vaccinated at the Miami-Dade County COVID-19 Community-Based Testing & Vaccination Site at Tropical Park.

Distorted vaccination claims: A Miami Herald and el Nuevo Herald analysis of the Florida Department of Health’s vaccination data by ZIP code for Miami-Dade County suggests that the state-reported vaccination rate is exaggerated and is likely distorted by people who move through the region, as visitors or migrants or “vaccine tourists,” and have taken advantage of the state’s open-door policy that allows anyone to get a shot. The proof: 24 Miami-Dade ZIP codes logged a mathematically impossible vaccination rate of greater than 100% of eligible residents who have received at least one dose,

The Miami Herald and el Nuevo Herald analysis also reveals the trends show that areas with predominantly Black and low-income residents are falling behind on vaccination against COVID-19.

Stand off over masks: A day after the U.S. Department of Education warned there would be sanctions against the state that if it withheld federal aid from local school boards over their masking policies, the Florida Department of Education directly defied the Biden administration and yanked the federal grant money for Alachua and Broward counties. The money was intended to offset penalties for enacting a local mask mandate.

State sues over contractor vaccinations: DeSantis and Attorney General Ashley Moody added to their list of legal skirmishes with the Biden Administration and last week filed a lawsuit challenging the rule requiring companies that are federal contractors to show proof of vaccination of their employees. Twelve other states are filing similar lawsuits.

Speaking on Ingraham’s show on Thursday, the governor handicapped his lawsuit chances. “The federal contractor is going to be a tougher case than the OSHA mandate, which has not yet come out,’’ he said. “That is totally, totally off the rails in terms of any type of legal authority.”

Praise for DeSantis: Meanwhile in Washington, eight of Florida’s 16 Republicans in the House of Representatives gathered at the U.S. Capitol on Thursday to protest federal vaccine mandates and praise DeSantis for the lawsuit.

Republican U.S. Rep. Kat Cammack leads an anti-vaccine mandate press conference outside the U.S. Capitol on October 28, 2021. U.S. Reps. Brian Mast, Neal Dunn, Byron Donalds and Dan Webster stand behind Cammack.

Nov. 15 session: On Friday, the governor made official his call for a special session this month to address a series of reforms to state law imposing new penalties on employers and governments that attempt to use vaccines and masks to protect people from the spread of the coronavirus. He will bring legislators to Tallahassee Nov. 15-19, the same week lawmakers are already scheduled to be in the state Capitol for committee meetings.

Jobs pride: One issue the chamber attendees do seem to agree with the governor on is the state’s job performance. Chamber economist Jerry Parrish said that although Florida still must recover about 200,000 of the 1.2 million jobs lost during the pandemic, it is expanding jobs at a faster pace than other states.

As DeSantis told Ingraham, “Just look at September. The economy underperformed. It was about 194,000 jobs nationwide, way below what you would want. But of those 194,000, Florida created 84,500.

“And so we are a state that has resisted mandates. We’ve resisted lockdowns and restrictions, and empowered people to be able to make their own decisions,’’ he said. “And we are growing jobs and our GDP much faster than states that have embraced the lockdown mentality or have embraced the mandates and vaccine passports.”

Where’s the booster messaging? One message the governor is not focusing on is promoting vaccine boosters. Florida’s state coronavirus website has no information about booster shots and the governor has not said whether he has gotten one or whether he will, even though evidence suggests that the protection from the Johnson & Johnson vaccine which he got is fading. It’s a marked shift in approach from earlier this year when the governor promoted the vaccines among seniors because they are the most vulnerable to serious illness.

Justin Nguyen, in his 20s, gets a hug and kiss from his mother, Julie, as she gets him dressed. Justin was severely injured during birth and suffers from spastic cerebral palsy and epilepsy.

Redemption for traumatized kids: After years of telling families with brain-damaged kids to get help elsewhere, a state program set up specifically to aid those families is promising unveiled new rules Thursday that would address parents’ complaints. The changes were prompted by an investigative series called Birth & Betrayal that revealed the program placed the financial interests of the Birth-Related Neurological Injury Compensation Association ahead of the welfare of frail and disabled children. It was published by the Miami Herald and the nonprofit newsroom ProPublica last spring.

WHAT WE’RE WATCHING

Miami-Dade elections: Voters head to the polls in Miami-Dade on Tuesday. In Miami Beach, two-term mayor Dan Gelber, who has pushed to pause the partying along South Beach’s Ocean Drive, is up for re-election. Also on the ballot is a non-binding ballot question that asks whether Miami Beach bars should be forced to close at 2 a.m. rather than 5 am.. In Miami, voters will decide on the mayor’s seat and two commissioner’s seats and in Hialeah and Sunny Isles Beach each have a mayoral race.

A framed photo of Miami Commissioner Joe Carollo with his face superimposed over the body of Vito Corleone, the titular character from the mobster film “The Godfather,” was spotted hanging in Carollo’s City Hall office on Feb. 28, 2019.

‘Godfather’ of Miami politics: Miami Commissioner Joe Carollo is among those up for reelection. He’s likely to keep his seat, but his 40 years in office have been plagued by controversy and combat. It’s a perception he embraces. Relishing the firing of the police chief, and swearing in the replacement, Carollo pulled out a cellphone and began to play the theme from the epic Sicilian gangster flick, “The Godfather.” “If anyone was going to lean into a mobster joke,” writes Joey Flechas and Bianca Padró Ocasio, “it was probably going to be the man who once hung a framed photo in his City Hall office of his head superimposed over ‘The Godfather’ Vito Corleone’s body.”

Sham candidate settles: The Florida Commission on Ethics has reached a settlement with Alexis Pedro Rodriguez, the a sham candidate who accepted money from former Republican Sen. Frank Artiles prior to qualifying to run in a 2020 state Senate race. He will be fined $20,000 and formally reprimanded by the governor for violating campaign finance laws, which included filing inaccurate campaign documents with the state and accepting money with the understanding that he would change his party affiliation from Republican to no party to qualify to run in the Senate District 37 election.

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody speaks during a roundtable discussion with President Donald Trump and law enforcement officials, Monday, June 8, 2020, at the White House in Washington.

“Bats--t insane:” When Texas’ attorney general announced he was suing four swing states in a last-ditch attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 election, lawyers in Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody’s office scoffed. One lawyer called it “bats--t insane.” Another called it “weird.”

Despite the criticisms, Moody came out in support of Texas’ lawsuit the next day, co-signing a brief along with 16 other Republican attorneys general urging the U.S. Supreme Court to hear Texas’ case., emails obtained by the Miami Herald and Tampa Bay Times show.

Special election scheduled: Twelve days after the Harvard Election Law Clinic filed a lawsuit on behalf of Broward and Palm Beach voters, demanding the governor set a special elections for three South Florida legislative seats that will become vacant in January, the governor got around to doing it. The district vacancies were created in July when Sen. Perry Thurston and Reps. Bobby DuBose and Omari Hardy, all Black Democrats, resigned to qualify to fill Florida’s 20th Congressional District vacancy left by the death of Congressman Alcee Hastings.

Eighty Seven Park stood as what remained of Champlain Towers South, its neighbor to the North, came down in a controlled demolition on Sunday night, July 4, 2021.

Drilling damage? Vibrations from construction crews building the luxury 18-story condo next door to the Surfside condo exceeded limit allowed, a new report obtained by ⁦the Miami Herald has found. It has raises the possibility that the work on the adjacent high rise exacerbated already-existing damage at Champlain Towers South.

30-year inspections sought: A task force formed by engineers, architects in the wake of the Surfside condominium collapse is recommending that Florida require nearly all large buildings be inspected for structural problems within their first 30 years, with follow-ups every 10 years, according to their recommendations.

A federal judge on Monday cleared the way for a Texas company to expand oil exploration in the Big Cypress National Preserve.

Do water supply and oil drilling mix? Florida-based oil company, Trend Exploration, has applied for a state permit to drill an exploratory oil well north of Immokalee in Collier County, prompting water managers and the local water and sewer district to raise concerns about the impact on drinking water supplies in the region. Environmentalists also warn that oil exploration in the area — part of the Big Cypress watershed and the greater Everglades — could harm protected species like the Florida panther, the eastern indigo snake and the mysterious ghost orchid.

Toll board tiff: Miami-Dade County’s warring toll boards are heading back to court as lawyers for the county-backed Miami-Dade Expressway Authority announced a suit to block a state-backed board attempting to take over five expressways generating more than $200 million in revenue a year.

Miami bans new gambling: Miami commissioners have moved to ban new gambling establishments inside city limits. The ban would not shut down existing gaming facilities. Casino Miami, Magic City Casino and a planned gaming establishment to be operated by Magic City’s owners, West Flagler Associates, would still be allowed to operate. It’s the latest fallout from a years-long fight over a new gaming establishment in Edgewater that was recently resolved with a legal settlement.

Development or restoration? Florida’s Department of Environmental Protection told Miami-Dade County that moving the Urban Development Boundary in South Miami-Dade in order to convert 800 acres of farmland into a 9-million-square-foot industrial park with a hotel, warehouses and commercial space for call centers and other operations could hurt Everglades restoration.

Miami’s Centner Academy’s includes mindfulness in its teachings.

School backs off vaccination penalty: Centner Academy, the private school in Miami that has garnered attention over its controversial stance on COVID-19, is walking back its decision to require students who get vaccinated against the disease to quarantine for 30 days. The decision came after the Florida Department of Education threatened to cut its funding if its attendance policy was found to be against the law.

A final thought: “In a democracy, dissent is an act of faith.” — J. William Fulbright

Stay well and we’d love to hear from you. Miami Herald Capitol Bureau Chief Mary Ellen Klas curates the Politics and Policy in the Sunshine State newsletter. If you have any ideas or suggestions, please drop me a note at meklas@miamiherald.com.

Special offer: The Miami Herald needs your support if we are to continue to supply the meaningful local journalism you count on during these unprecedented times. We’ve lowered our monthly rate for unlimited digital access to $.99 a month. Check it out!

Know someone who’d like to get this newsletter? Send this to a friend to receive it weekly.