Canceled by omicron: Harry Styles concert in Miami Beach shut down because of Covid

Harry Styles has been hit by Omicron hard.

The pop star doesn’t have COVID, at least that we know of, but Styles had various gigs canceled due to the new variant currently sweeping the world.

For one: The Brit’s Capital One Beach Bash, due to be held Thursday at Lummus Park in Miami Beach, was canceled due to an increase in cases.

“As a result of the epidemic’s complex logistics and production issues, as well as consultation with the artists and their production teams, we’ve decided to cancel,” said a statement from the credit card company backing the free concert that precede the Capital One Orange Bowl. The college football playoff game, at Hard Rock Stadium, seems to be going on as planned the following day.

Styles was to headline the show, with singer Khalid bringing the assist.

The former One Direction singer, 27, also reportedly turned down a $1 million-plus offer from a businessman to play a short set at a private New Year’s Eve party at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach Hotel. UK’s The Sun reports. It’s unclear why Styles would turn down that kind of cash but the outlet says it’s because he wanted to ring in 2022 in Los Angeles with his lady love, Olivia Wilde.

No word from the man himself: He hasn’t updated his Twitter or Instagram since late last month after wrapping his Love on Tour, with 42 U.S. shows and grossing just under $95 million.