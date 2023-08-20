Canceled flights, closed parks: How Tropical Storm Hilary is impacting California travel

Tropical Storm Hilary is already creating a mess for travelers.

Instead of delays, hundreds of flights into and out of California have been canceled, particularly by Southwest.

“Check with your airline for updates on any delays or cancellations because of the storm before you come to BUR,” Hollywood Burbank Airport warns on its website. “Make sure you allow extra time to get in and out of the airport.”

And flights aren’t the only thing being impacted. Some Southern California destinations preemptively closed ahead of the storm.

Here’s what travelers should know as Tropical Storm Hilary pushes north.

Waves crash against a pier in Imperial Beach, California, as Tropical Storm Hilary approaches on Aug. 20, 2023.

Southwest flight cancellations for Tropical Storm Hilary

Southwest has canceled more than 700 flights scheduled for Sunday and nearly 190 flights set for Monday, according to FlightAware, which tracks flight status in real time.

"As California’s largest carrier, we’ve made proactive adjustments to our flight schedule throughout the weekend and have communicated with affected customers, sharing details of our travel advisory that allows additional flexibility to self-serve rebooking on Southwest.com," the airline told USA TODAY in a statement. "We will continue to share updates as the storm progresses and we stand ready to assist and accommodate them during and following the storm."

The travel waiver applies to customers with flights scheduled into, out of or through the following destinations on Sunday or Monday:

Burbank (BUR)

Las Vegas (LAS)

Long Beach (LGB)

Los Angeles (LAX)

Ontario, California (ONT)

Orange County (SNA)

Palm Springs (PSP)

San Diego (SAN)

Santa Barbara (SBA)

Customers may rebook or fly standby between their originally booked cities within 14 days of their original travel dates, without paying extra charges.

Additionally, Southwest customers with Sunday or Monday flights booked into, out of or through any Los Angeles-area airports may also switch to another airport in the area without paying any fees. The eligible airports are Burbank, Long Beach, Los Angeles, Ontario, Orange County and Santa Barbara.

Alaska Airlines, American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Frontier Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines, JetBlue Airways, Spirit Airlines and United Airlines are seeing fewer cancellations but also offering travel waivers related to Tropical Storm Hilary.

This Aug. 20, 2023 11:20 a.m. EDT satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows Tropical Storm Hilary, off Mexico’s Pacific coast.

Flight cancellations by airport

Many of California's airports are seeing upward of a fifth of their Sunday flights canceled. These are the cancellations as of 1:30 p.m. ET Sunday, per FlightAware.

Additionally, roughly 20% of flights in out and out Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) in Las Vegas and roughly 10% of flights in and out of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX) are canceled for Sunday.

What will happen if your flight is canceled?

Generally airlines will rebook travelers on the next available flight for no fee.

Travelers who choose not to rebook are entitled to a full refund, according to Department of Transportation rules. That’s true even for flights that would otherwise be considered nonrefundable.

Which parks are open, closed?

Southern California parks and theme parks are closely monitoring Tropical Storm Hilary and stressing the safety of guests and employees.

