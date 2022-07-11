How to cancel Disney+ through the website or app without any hassle

Disney+, Disney’s streaming service released in 2019, made $5.2 billion in revenue in 2021 and reached over 100 million subscribers in March 2021, according to businessofapps.com. The service reached 137.7 million subscribers in 2022 while the mobile app also surpassed 200 million downloads.

Possessing franchises such as Star Wars, Marvel, National Geographic, Disney and Pixar, the service houses older, previously released content as well as new content created for subscribers to enjoy. Some subscribers may be looking to say their goodbyes, though, due to cost, content or other issues.

How to cancel Disney+

Disney advises to follow these steps to cancel your Disney+ subscription:

1. Sign on to Disney+ via the PC website or the mobile Disney+ app.

2. Navigate to your profile. On the PC website, this will be through the drop-down menu from your profile icon in the top right. In the mobile app, getting to your profile is as easy as tapping your profile icon in the bottom right.

3. Select “Account” from your profile. This will be the third option down, below your profiles, “Watchlist” and “App settings” on the website and app.

Select "Account" on your Disney+ profile.

4. Under the “subscriptions” section, select your Disney+ subscription. On the mobile app you will be redirected to a webpage where you must select your Disney+ subscription once more.

5. Scroll to the bottom of the page and click the red “Cancel Subscription” button.

6. Disney will ask you if you’re sure you want to complete the cancellation. If so, click or tap the final red “Cancel Subscription” button.

Disney says your current subscription will continue until the end of “your current payment cycle” and, until then, your access will not be interrupted. You can also reset your subscription cancellation before the next payment period should you change your mind.

Disney+ launched in 2019 in the United States, Canada and other select countries, then in Europe in 2022.

How to cancel Disney+ if it’s a third-party subscription

Subscribers can purchase a Disney+ subscription from third-party apps like Amazon, Google, Apple, Roku and Rogers. Disney provides an additional help page here to manage and cancel subscriptions for those who purchased from a third party.

