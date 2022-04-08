Canary Wharf: 900 evacuated from building after ‘chemical incident’ at health club

The brigade was called to a chemical incident earlier today (LFB)

Firefighters evacuated more than 900 people from a building in Canary Wharf following a “chemical incident” at a health club on Friday morning.

Firefighters evacuated the building on Cabot Square after reports of the “smell of chemicals” in the building. The brigade said a mixture of chemicals caused high levels of fumes and vapour.

Firefighters were called at 9.08am and two people were treated at the scene by the ambulance service. The incident was ongoing at midday.

Firefighters have been called to a chemical incident at a health club in #CanaryWharf Around 900 people have been evacuated as a precaution. Crews remain on scene https://t.co/vJnkSpQPGB pic.twitter.com/AAKXFheQd2 — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) April 8, 2022

Station Commander Dave Hill, who is at the scene, said: “Crews have carried out a sweep of the building and found elevated readings.

"Firefighters have ventilated the building and are monitoring the levels of fumes.”

Two fire engines from Millwall and Poplar fire stations and two fire rescue units from Bethnal Green and Euston fire stations were at the scene.