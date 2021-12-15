Canapes and party hats in CCHQ: Boris Johnson’s latest photo nightmare

As Christmas parties go, it may not be everyone’s idea of a good time: there are barely-touched canapes, hotel-buffet-style containers of hot food, and about 25 political activists, all crammed into a brightly lit basement in the middle of a pandemic.

But that is the scene captured by a photo taken at Conservative campaign headquarters (CCHQ) last December which emerged on Tuesday to create another political nightmare for Boris Johnson.

The picture – first revealed by the Daily Mirror – shows an event hosted by the campaign for Shaun Bailey, then the Conservative mayoral candidate for London. The event – described by the Times as “raucous” in a report last week which also said that an office door was damaged – took place on 14 December last year.

At that time, London was subject to tier 2 restrictions which prohibited indoor social mixing between different households. Shortly before the event took place the government announced that London would move into tighter tier 3 restrictions. The change came into force two days later.

A number of Bailey’s aides and supporters are holding wine glasses, while three are wearing party hats or headgear. Several of those present were staff seconded from CCHQ, the Conservative minister Grant Shapps said on Wednesday.

Bailey, standing close to the centre of the picture, stepped down from his role as chair of the London assembly’s police and crime committee on Tuesday night and called the event “an unauthorised social gathering involving some former members of the London mayoral campaign team”.

Immediately to the right of Bailey is Nick Candy, the property developer and prominent Tory donor, raising a glass of wine. A spokesperson for Candy, who is married to the Australian actor and singer Holly Valance, told the Mirror that he was there for an “end of year review” and gave a “short thank you speech” to the team before leaving soon after.

In front of Bailey, wearing what appears to be a festive headdress, is Malin Bogue. an aide to his mayoral campaign. She was previously director of special projects, on a voluntary basis, during Boris Johnson’s successful bid to become Conservative leader in 2019. She declined to comment when approached by the Guardian.

Story continues

Bogue, whose Facebook profile lists her “likes” as “drinking and partying”. was the subject of controversy earlier this year when it was reported that she was working for the steel tycoon Sanjeev Gupta at the same time as she worked voluntarily on Johnson’s campaign. There was no suggestion of any wrongdoing, or lobbying on Gupta’s behalf by Bogue, with regard to her work on the Johnson campaign.

Another of those at the party is Adam Wildman, a Conservative councillor in the London borough of Bexley, who stands immediately behind Bailey to his left. According to his LinkedIn profile, Wildman was political director of the Conservative party until May this year when he joined the PR and consultancy firm Teneo as an associate director.

Related: Boris Johnson too weak to lead UK through Omicron crisis, says Starmer

His Twitter profile, which described him as a “recovering policy wonk”, was no longer available on Wednesday. He did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

On Wednesday afternoon a statement on behalf of Bexley’s Conservative councillors expressed “shock and disappointment” at the news. It added: “Following our selection process earlier this year, Councillor Wildman took the decision not to stand for the Conservatives again at the election in May 2022.”

A Bailey campaign spokesperson said on Wednesday: “This was a serious error of judgment and we fully accept that gathering like this at that time was wrong and apologise unreservedly.”

Shapps told the BBC the event was “disgraceful” and said the four seconded CCHQ staff had faced disciplinary action.