Canal boat thief leads police on 4mph chase as officers say 13-mile chase was a 'police first'

Life on the canals is generally deemed to be life in the slow lane - hardly the scene for a 13-mile police “chase”.

But anyone assuming that those who while away their days meandering along the waterways are anything but super sharp might have another thing coming.

A narrow boat stolen from its moorings at 6am on Saturday morning was apprehended by police after a "career first" 13-mile police pursuit down a canal thanks to the quick thinking of fellow boat owners.

Chris Tomlinson, a trials pilot who purchased the Elusive No.1 just 18 months ago, endured a stressful few hours after discovering that his family’s “pride and joy” had been stolen.

He was at the family home between the Lakes and the Dales in Lancashire on Saturday morning when he discovered that the boat had been taken from its mooring at North Kilworth Marina in Leicestershire almost 150 miles away.

“I checked my email at 8am and had an alert saying that the boat had been disconnected from the electric,” he told the Telegraph.

“I didn’t think much of it so just emailed the marina to ask if there had been a power cut.”

He got a shock when the manager contacted him to say that his boat had “gone out” at around 6am.

As Mr Tomlinson called the police, he was told that one of the other boat owners, who lives full time on the marina, had heard the boat’s engine at dawn and, thinking it suspicious, got up to take a photograph as it glided slowly into the distance.

“As people were getting up, they were beginning to talk and everyone realised that something was wrong,” he said.

“After I emailed in, they put two and two together and swung into action.”

The marina’s management team watched back CCTV footage to determine whether the boat had been taken north or south.

On determining it was headed south, they worked out roughly where it would be three hours later and headed straight out to lie in wait and take photographs at their chosen spot.

Mr Tomlinson contacted the Canal and River Trust, whose volunteers man the Watford Locks on the Leicester Line of the Grand Union Canal, to alert them that his stolen boat was headed their way.

Meanwhile, Leicestershire Police visited the marina, where they were shown the relevant photographs and equipped with the information they needed to apprehend the vessel.

