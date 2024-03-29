Canadiens take winning streak into home matchup against the Hurricanes

Carolina Hurricanes (46-21-7, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (28-32-12, eighth in the Atlantic Division)

Montreal, Quebec; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens play the Carolina Hurricanes with a three winning streak on the line.

Montreal is 28-32-12 overall and 14-17-4 in home games. The Canadiens are fifth in league play with 309 total penalties (averaging 4.3 per game).

Carolina has a 46-21-7 record overall and a 21-12-3 record on the road. The Hurricanes have gone 20-7-3 in games they score one or more power-play goals.

Saturday's game is the third time these teams square off this season. The Hurricanes won 4-1 in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicholas Suzuki has 30 goals and 39 assists for the Canadiens. Alexander Newhook has scored three goals with three assists over the past 10 games.

Sebastian Aho has 32 goals and 51 assists for the Hurricanes. Seth Jarvis has scored eight goals and added two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canadiens: 4-4-2, averaging 2.3 goals, four assists, 4.4 penalties and 9.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

Hurricanes: 7-2-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.2 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Canadiens: Joshua Roy: out (upper body), Kirby Dach: out for season (knee), Christian Dvorak: out (pectoral).

Hurricanes: Jesper Fast: day to day (upper body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press