Canadiens take win streak into game against the Stars

Dallas Stars (26-13-1, in the Central Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (20-18-3, in the Atlantic Division)

Montreal, Quebec; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Stars -224, Canadiens +184; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens will look to keep a three-game win streak going when they host the Dallas Stars.

Montreal has gone 11-7-2 in home games and 20-18-3 overall. The Canadiens have gone 16-7-1 when scoring three or more goals.

Dallas has a 10-8-0 record in road games and a 26-13-1 record overall. The Stars have a 21-3-0 record when scoring three or more goals.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lane Hutson has three goals and 26 assists for the Canadiens. Cole Caufield has six goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

Roope Hintz has 19 goals and seven assists for the Stars. Jamie Benn has five goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canadiens: 8-2-0, averaging 3.6 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

Stars: 7-2-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 6.1 assists, 2.1 penalties and 4.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Canadiens: None listed.

Stars: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

