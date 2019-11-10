Canadiens' Shea Weber bats own rebound out of the air for incredible goal

Shea Weber is on another level with this one-timer. (Sportsnet)

Shea Weber consistently maintains his reputation as one of the deadliest shots in the NHL, but on Saturday night against the Kings, the Montreal defenceman demonstrated some insane hand-eye coordination.

After rifling off a shot from his designated spot in the offensive zone, the puck is sent into the air after it was initially blocked, forcing Weber pulls off some magic.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Shea Weber just one-timed his own rebound out of the air from the top of the circle and I think I need a break from hockey nowpic.twitter.com/AFYWiP84s5 — Yahoo Sports NHL (@YahooSportsNHL) November 10, 2019

Max Domi and Jonathan Drouin surely don’t deserve those assists.

Even with a Kings skater pressuring him on the shot, Weber slaps the puck clean on the one-timer and sent it right over the right shoulder of Jonathan Quick.

Not only did Weber score this mind-bending goal, but he followed it up with a second in the same period, giving the Canadiens a 3-0 lead after 20 minutes.

Through 17 games this season, the 34-year-old has five goals and 13 points.

More NHL coverage from Yahoo Sports