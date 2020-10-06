Canadiens trade Max Domi, draft pick to Blue Jackets for Josh Anderson

Max Domi is off to Columbus. Photo by Chase Agnello-Dean/NHLI via Getty Images)

The Montreal Canadiens have traded forward Max Domi and a third-round pick in the 2020 NHL Draft to the Columbus Blue Jackets in exchange for forward Josh Anderson, the team announced on Tuesday.

Domi received a qualifying offer as expected from the Canadiens on Saturday, a one-year deal worth $2.9 million, according to CapFriendly.

Both Domi and Anderson are restricted free agents. Domi switched agents in September and is now represented by Darren Ferris. If that name rings a bell, it’s because he’s also Mitch Marner’s agent and is well-versed in RFA negotiations by now.

“Strengthening our center ice position has been a priority for our club and we are extremely excited to add a player of Max Domi's talent and character to the Columbus Blue Jackets," Blue Jackets general manager Jarmo Kekalainen said. "He is a skilled playmaker that also brings grit and competitiveness, and we think he will be a great addition to our team."

Anderson posted his career-best season in 2018-19, notching 27 goals and 47 points in 82 games. He recorded a goal and four points in 26 games for the Blue Jackets in 2019-20.

Domi recorded 17 goals and 44 points in 2019-20, coming off his career-best year in 2018-19 where he notched 28 goals and 72 points in 82 games.

