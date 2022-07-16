Canadiens trade Jeff Petry to Penguins for Mike Matheson, pick

The Montreal Canadiens have traded star defenceman Jeff Petry to the Pittsburgh Penguins after eight seasons. (Getty Images)

The Montreal Canadiens have traded defenceman Jeff Petry and forward Ryan Poehling to the Pittsburgh Penguins for defenceman Mike Matheson and a fourth-round pick in 2023.

Petry, 34, scored 70 goals and registered 178 assists for 248 points in 508 regular season games in eight seasons with the Montreal Canadiens. He added 13 points in 48 playoff games and helped lead the team to the Stanley Cup final in 2020-2021.

A 2006 second-round pick of the Edmonton Oilers, the Ann Arbor, Michigan native was acquired by the Canadiens in March 2015 for second- and fourth-round picks.

Petry is entering the second year of a four-year, $25 million deal ($6.25 million AAV) he signed in September 2020.

Poehling, 23, has recorded 22 points in 85 career games with Montreal, hitting a career-high 17 points in 57 games last season in a bottom-six role. The Lakeville, Minnesota native was taken by the Habs with the 25th overall pick of the 2017 NHL Draft.

He is entering the second year of a two-year, $1.5 million deal ($750,000 AAV) he signed last offseason.

Matheson, 28, is coming off a career-best season, scoring 11 goals and notching 20 assists in 74 games. The Pointe-Claire, Quebec native was selected 23rd overall by the Florida Panthers in 2012 draft, and was acquired by the Penguins via trade in September 2020.

Matheson is entering the fifth year of an eight-year, $39 million deal ($4.875 million AAV).

