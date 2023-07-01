Canadiens trade defenceman Joel Edmundson to Capitals for picks

MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens traded defenceman Joel Edmundson to the Washington Capitals for a third-round and a seventh-round draft pick in 2024 on Saturday.

Montreal will retain 50 per cent of Edmundson's salary.

Edmundson had two goals and 11 assists in 61 games last season, his third with the Canadiens.

The 30-year-old has one year remaining on his contract at US$3.5 million.

Edmundson began his career in St. Louis, where he won a Stanley Cup with the Blues in 2019, before he was traded to the Carolina Hurricanes before the following season.

The Canadiens traded for the rights to sign him in September 2020.

Forward Alex Belzile is also heading to a new home.

The 31-year-old from Riviere-du-Loup, Que., is leaving his home province and signing a two-year contract with the New York Rangers.

Belzile had six goals and eight assists in 31 games with the Canadiens last season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 1, 2023.

The Canadian Press