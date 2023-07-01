Canadiens trade defenceman Joel Edmundson to Capitals for picks

MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens traded defenceman Joel Edmundson to the Washington Capitals for a third-round and a seventh-round draft pick in 2024 on Saturday.

Montreal will retain 50 per cent of Edmundson's salary.

Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes said Edmundson loved it in Montreal and did not ask to be traded.

"Joel was a big presence in our room. He had a leadership role, that's for sure," said Hughes. "I hope some of our young players learned lessons from him that they'll bring with them for the rest of their careers with us."

Edmundson had two goals and 11 assists in 61 games last season, his third with the Canadiens.

The 30-year-old has one year remaining on his contract at US$3.5 million.

Hughes said the team's plan is to fill Edmundson's minutes by giving more ice time to some of Montreal's young defencemen.

"We're young on defence. We're young and we were young last year," said Hughes. "We think our young players gained a lot of experience last year because of injuries and they're ready for more openings this year."

Edmundson began his career in St. Louis, where he won a Stanley Cup with the Blues in 2019, before he was traded to the Carolina Hurricanes ahead of the following season.

The Canadiens traded for the rights to sign him in September 2020.

The Edmundson trade is Montreal's second of the off-season.

Earlier this week, the Canadiens traded the No. 31 and No. 37 overall draft picks, along with an AHL player, to the Colorado Avalanche for the right to 22-year-old centre Alex Newhook.

The Canadiens are trying to sign Newhook and fellow restricted free agent Rafael Harvey-Pinard.

Hughes said they'd had preliminary discussions with Newhook, adding the team is comfortable with what the market would be.

"It'll be more a question of the term," he said.

As for Harvey-Pinard, Hughes said "we'll get his contract done."

Forward Alex Belzile is heading to a new home.

The 31-year-old from Riviere-du-Loup, Que., is leaving his home province and signing a two-year contract with the New York Rangers.

Belzile had six goals and eight assists in 31 games with the Canadiens last season.

Montreal announced a couple minor signings on Saturday.

The Canadiens signed forward Philippe Maillet and defenceman Brady Keeper to two-way contracts.

Maillet, a 30-year-old from Lachenaie, Que., played his last two seasons with the Kontinental Hockey League's Magnitogorsk Metallurg, totalling 37 goals and 55 assists in 113 games.

Keeper, 27, had one goal and five assists in 35 games with the Abbotsford Canucks — Vancouver's American Hockey League affiliate — last season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 1, 2023.

The Canadian Press