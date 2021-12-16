Canadiens host Flyers with no fans in attendance on Thursday

The Montreal Canadiens will not be allowing any fans into the Bell Centre for Thursday night's contest against the Philadelphia Flyers, according to a team statement.

The statement cited the ongoing rise of COVID-19 cases in the region along with a request from Quebec public health officials as the reasons why the game will be played in an empty arena. The Habs also play the Boston Bruins this Saturday, and the team noted that an update regarding the attendance status of that game will be made on Friday.

The Bruins are dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak as six members of the team - including Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron - are currently sidelined due to the virus.

The Bell Centre will not have any spectators in attendance on Thursday. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

The Habs have "obtained assurances" that partial capacity limits will be introduced for the team's games in January.

Important to note the Canadiens have been assured by the government "that beginning with our games in January, we will return to a partial capacity scenario and be able to host fans once more."



Natural assumption there is it will be a while before they return to full capacity. — Arpon Basu (@ArponBasu) December 16, 2021

The Canadiens were the first Canadian NHL team forced to cut capacity to zero for a game this season. The Toronto Maple Leafs and Ottawa Senators have been instructed by the Ontario government to limit capacity to 50 percent for upcoming home games starting this Saturday.

With cases on the rise league-wide, the NHL recently announced enhanced health and safety protocols in an effort to help limit the spread of the virus.

