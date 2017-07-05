Canadiens sign Galchenyuk to 3-year deal, avoid arbitration

MONTREAL (AP) -- Alex Galchenyuk and the Montreal Canadiens avoided arbitration by agreeing to a three-year, $14.7 million contract Wednesday.

The 23-year-old Galchenyuk was a restricted free agent.

Drafted third overall by Montreal in 2012, the American center had 17 goals and 27 assists in 61 games last season and added three assists in six playoff games. He has 89 goals and 115 assists in 336 career NHL games.

Galchenyuk was born in Wisconsin while his father, Russian player Alexander Galchenyuk, was with the International Hockey League Milwaukee Admirals.