Canadiens sign forward Alex Belzile to one-year, two-way deal

MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens have signed forward Alex Belzile to a one-year, two-way contract.

The deal will see the 29-year-old earn a guaranteed salary of $300,000 — more if he spends time with the Habs.

Belzile played two games with the Canadiens last year, notching one assist.

He was also one of several players called up from the AHL's Laval Rocket for Montreal's playoff run.

Before that, he earned 14 points in 17 games with the Rocket.

A native of Saint-Eloi, Que., Belzile spent his junior career with the Rimouski Oceanic, and has played for several teams in the AHL and ECHL since 2012.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 15, 2021.

The Canadian Press