Canadiens see playoff push out West, starting with Kings

A three-game California road trip will not give the Montreal Canadiens a lot of time to bask in the warmer weather, but it will provide the team with a chance to solidify a hold on a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Currently in the second wild-card slot, the Canadiens will start their trip with a game Tuesday in Los Angeles against the lowly Kings. An off day Wednesday is followed by back-to-back games, at San Jose on Thursday to play the Sharks, then back in Southern California on Friday against the Ducks in Anaheim.

It is hardly enough time to consider bringing golf clubs.

Feeling the sting from a 5-1 home defeat to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday, the Canadiens should be fresh and will be looking to play more like the team that had won four of six games before Saturday.

"We pushed back. We had some breakaways and we hit a post, but they tightened up and it was a big win for them and a bad loss for us," right wing Brendan Gallagher said, according to the Montreal Gazette. "But you move on. You can't feel sorry for yourself. We didn't get the result, but we go to Los Angeles and try to change that."

Gallagher scored the only goal for the Canadiens, his 29th of the season, on a night when the Penguins leapfrogged them in the wild-card standings.

A game against the Kings affords a prime chance to get going again.

Los Angeles had something of an uprising Saturday with a 6-3 victory over the up-and-down Chicago Blackhawks. Before that game, the Kings were on a wretched 10-game losing streak as they appeared weighed down by the impending trade deadline.

The Kings did not make as many moves as expected, although one player the Kings did trade was center Nate Thompson, who was dealt to the Canadiens.

Thompson, who was moved in early February along with a fifth-round draft pick for a fourth-round selection, comes back to Los Angeles with his new team having recorded one assist in 10 games.

Thompson will find a Kings team largely unchanged, although forward Carl Hagelin was traded to the Washington Capitals.

Kings players who were believed to be of interest to teams included left wing Ilya Kovalchuk, center Jeff Carter, right wing Tyler Toffoli, defenseman Alec Martinez and goaltender Jonathan Quick. None of them were dealt.

It made Saturday's goal-scoring eruption over the Blackhawks seem more like a sigh of relief than anything since all the deadline uncertainty had been removed.

"Just awesome," All-Star defenseman Drew Doughty said after the streak-busting victory, according to the Los Angeles Times. "It feels really good. But it's hard to look past all those losses we had."

Kings left wing Austin Wagner is listed as day-to-day after a collision into the boards Saturday with the Blackhawks' Gustav Forsling. Martinez is listed as day-to-day but has not played since Feb. 14 because of an upper-body injury.

The Canadiens have no serious injuries to report.

--Field Level Media