Canadiens roasted for drafting Logan Mailloux despite criminal charge

Multiple teams placed Logan Mailloux on their ‘Do Not Draft’ lists after he was charged for sharing a sexual image without consent. (Photo via neutralzone.net)

Despite asking NHL organizations not to select him this weekend, Logan Mailloux was taken by the Montreal Canadiens with the 31st pick in the 2021 NHL Draft on Friday.

While playing in Sweden, Mailloux was charged with offensive photography after taking a photo of a woman during a consensual sexual encounter. That photo was then sent to teammates along with the victim’s online profile. He was given a fine of approximately $2,100.

“Being drafted into the NHL is an honour and a privilege that no one takes lightly,” Mailloux said in his statement via Twitter. “The NHL Draft should be one of the most exciting landmark moments in a player’s career, and given the circumstances, I don’t feel I have demonstrated strong enough maturity or character to earn that privilege in the 2021 draft.

“If I were to ever have the honour of being selected, I would want a fanbase to be proud to welcome me to their organization. I know it will take time for society to build back the trust that I have lost, and that’s why I think it is best that I renounce myself from the 2021 NHL Draft and ask that no one select me this upcoming weekend.”

Before news of the charge broke, Mailloux was ranked 23rd among North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting.

"His recent public statement is a genuine acknowledgement of his poor behaviour and a first step on his journey,” Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin said after making the pick.

Shortly after, Montreal released a statement explaining its selection.

Canadiens statement on selecting Logan Mailloux.https://t.co/g04PZd2sF8 — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) July 24, 2021

“By drafting prospect Logan Mailloux with the 31st overall pick, the Montreal Canadiens organization not only selected a promising hockey player, but also a young man who recently admitted to making a serious mistake,” the team’s statement said. “The Canadiens are aware of the situation and by no means minimize the severity of Logan's actions. Logan understands the impact of his actions. His recent public statement is a genuine acknowledgement of his poor behaviour and the first step on his personal journey.

“We are making a commitment to accompany Logan on his journey by providing him with the tools to mature and the necessary support to guide him in his development. We are also committed to raising awareness among our players about the repercussions of their actions on the lives of others.”

The pick is controversial to say the least, and Montreal got its fair share of disgusted reactions for selecting the defenceman.

Floored. Just an indefensible decision from the Habs. — Justin Cuthbert (@jccuthbert) July 24, 2021

This is just indefensible. An embarrassment for an organization that had so much to be proud of this season. https://t.co/0NCj7dAVk0 — Down Goes Brown (@DownGoesBrown) July 24, 2021

it is constantly one baby step forward, thirty flips backward with the nhl. what a joke of a league. — sie | NO JUSTICE, NO PEACE (@nowyousieme) July 24, 2021

Marc Bergevin already in hot water for the Chicago Blackhawks incident and now he picks this dude? — Klay Thompson's Burner (@iKlayThompson) July 24, 2021

I've lost count of the decisions made today that I've criticized on the basis of various statistical models but by far the worst decision made came from the Canadiens and it has nothing to do with stats — Patrick Bacon (@TopDownHockey) July 24, 2021

