Canadiens shuffle lines after recalling Roy, Laine skates in regular jersey

BROSSARD, Que. — The Montreal Canadiens shuffled their forward lines at practice on Monday.

The Canadiens recalled forward Joshua Roy from the American Hockey League, while winger Patrik Laine skated in a regular jersey.

Meanwhile, slumping forwards Juraj Slafkovsky and Kirby Dach took rushes on Montreal's fourth line alongside Joel Armia.

“I think they have to push more, and it’s not just working hard, it’s doing the things that the game asks of you," head coach Martin St. Louis said. "Sometimes that’s working hard, sometimes that’s making good decisions. It takes more.”

St. Louis, however, said he wasn't necessarily trying to send a message.

"On the board it might be the fourth line, but once the game starts it's about how you conduct yourself," he said. "Is it a message? I don't think it's a message. It's get to work."

Slafkovsky, the No. 1 pick in the 2022 draft, hasn't produced a point in four games and was minus-4 in Saturday's 6-2 loss to Vegas. Dach, a former third overall pick who missed all but two games last season with a knee injury, has three points in his last 11 games.

“Focusing on taking what the game’s giving them, playing the game," St. Louis said of what they can do. "Not having your mind made up, 'I’d like to do this tonight, I’d like to do that,' — just go play the game and be ready for anything. So you have to be engaged your whole shift.”

Laine practised with his teammates last Wednesday for the first time since suffering a left knee sprain, but sported a non-contact jersey.

St. Louis said he didn't expect the Finnish sniper to return to game action before the end of the week. Montreal plays Utah on Tuesday, Columbus on Wednesday, the New York Rangers on Saturday and Boston on Sunday.

The 26-year-old Laine was injured after a collision with Cédric Paré during a pre-season game against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sept. 28. He opted not to undergo surgery.

The Canadiens announced on Oct. 1 that he would be sidelined for two to three months.

Roy was expected to crack the Canadiens' roster out of training camp but began the season with the AHL's Laval Rocket.

The 21-year-old has eight goals and eight assists in 17 AHL games this season. He produced four goals and five assists in 23 games with the Canadiens last season.

"I arrived at training camp ready, it just didn't work out," Roy said. "I arrived in Laval with the right attitude, I worked hard, I worked on myself, and it paid off."

Roy skated on Montreal's second line with Jake Evans and Emil Heineman.

In a corresponding move, the Canadiens sent centre Lucas Condotta to Laval. Condotta scored one goal in seven games with the Canadiens.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 25, 2024.

Daniel Rainbird, The Canadian Press