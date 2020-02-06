Canadiens place Shea Weber on IR with lower-body injury
The Montreal Canadiens have placed defenceman Shea Weber on injured reserve with a lower-body injury, head coach Claude Julien revealed Thursday.
Claude Julien says Shea Weber to IR with a lower body injury. Swelling, and they don’t know how serious the injury is. Out at least a week.
— Eric Engels (@EricEngels) February 6, 2020
Julien said Weber suffered the injury during Tuesday’s victory over the New Jersey Devils. It was likely sustained after blocking this shot from Devils forward Wayne Simmonds:
#Habs Shea Weber blocked this shot from #NJDevils Wayne Simmonds late in the 3rd on Tuesday night. pic.twitter.com/fFagnXw5W3
— Here's Your Replay ⬇️ (@HeresYourReplay) February 6, 2020
Weber has notched 13 goals and 34 points in 55 games this season, and was named to the NHL All-Star Game for the seventh time in his career and recently won the Hardest Shot contest for the fourth time. It’s a tough blow for the Canadiens, as their captain is having a vintage season and has been arguably their most important player in a season riddled by injuries.
Montreal called up defenceman Xavier Ouellet in a corresponding move.
