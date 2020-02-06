Canadiens place Shea Weber on IR with lower-body injury

The Montreal Canadiens will be without Shea Weber for at least the next week.(Getty)

The Montreal Canadiens have placed defenceman Shea Weber on injured reserve with a lower-body injury, head coach Claude Julien revealed Thursday.

Claude Julien says Shea Weber to IR with a lower body injury. Swelling, and they don’t know how serious the injury is. Out at least a week. — Eric Engels (@EricEngels) February 6, 2020

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Julien said Weber suffered the injury during Tuesday’s victory over the New Jersey Devils. It was likely sustained after blocking this shot from Devils forward Wayne Simmonds:

#Habs Shea Weber blocked this shot from #NJDevils Wayne Simmonds late in the 3rd on Tuesday night. pic.twitter.com/fFagnXw5W3 — Here's Your Replay ⬇️ (@HeresYourReplay) February 6, 2020

Weber has notched 13 goals and 34 points in 55 games this season, and was named to the NHL All-Star Game for the seventh time in his career and recently won the Hardest Shot contest for the fourth time. It’s a tough blow for the Canadiens, as their captain is having a vintage season and has been arguably their most important player in a season riddled by injuries.

Montreal called up defenceman Xavier Ouellet in a corresponding move.

More NHL coverage from Yahoo Sports