Canadiens place Shea Weber on IR with lower-body injury

The Montreal Canadiens will be without Shea Weber for at least the next week.(Getty)

The Montreal Canadiens have placed defenceman Shea Weber on injured reserve with a lower-body injury, head coach Claude Julien revealed Thursday.

Julien said Weber suffered the injury during Tuesday’s victory over the New Jersey Devils. It was likely sustained after blocking this shot from Devils forward Wayne Simmonds:

Weber has notched 13 goals and 34 points in 55 games this season, and was named to the NHL All-Star Game for the seventh time in his career and recently won the Hardest Shot contest for the fourth time. It’s a tough blow for the Canadiens, as their captain is having a vintage season and has been arguably their most important player in a season riddled by injuries.

Montreal called up defenceman Xavier Ouellet in a corresponding move.

