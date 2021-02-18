Canadiens need to find an answer to their one glaring problem

Julian McKenzie
·NHL Writer
·4 min read

The Montreal Canadiens were one period away from a pretty long week.

Tyler Toffoli and Brendan Gallagher saved the Canadiens from more doom and gloom back in Montreal when they rallied their team in the third period to defeat the Toronto Maple Leafs 2-1 on Saturday. It was the team’s final game before they entered a six-day break.

Carey Price, who had been maligned by fans for his play, kept his team in the game and won it in his best effort of the year.

But what now? There is still a glaring problem that needs to be addressed. And it isn’t all on Price, who has a 5-2-2 record to go with a 2.64 goals-against average and .901 save percentage.

The Canadiens haven’t shown the aggression, speed and energy that led to them scoring and winning in the early part of the season. Some of that aggression may have resulted in an increase in penalties, giving more work to their penalty kill, but it was also a key reason why the offence was firing on all cylinders.

The Canadiens, as of late, look like a car stuck in a snowbank by comparison.

Phillip Danault is still looking for his first goal of the season. (Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Phillip Danault is still looking for his first goal of the season. (Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Montreal has eight goals in five games and hasn’t scored more than three goals in a game in over two weeks. This is a team that came out of the gates averaging more than four goals a game. Yes, many of them came against the Vancouver Canucks, but they have also scored four goals or more against the Maple Leafs, Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers. A regression may have been expected, but the Canadiens showed they have forward options who are capable of scoring.

Now, there’s a chance the rest of the North Division knows how to quash them.

Montreal’s scoring struggles first began two weeks back against the Ottawa Senators, who held them to three goals over two games, including a shocking 3-2 win in which the Canadiens struggled to apply pressure on Matt Murray with their net front presence.

“I thought we played a really good road game,” Senators head coach D.J. Smith said after that win. “We tried to limit them as much as we could. They had a real good push at the end but (Murray) held us.”

The Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Canadiens 4-2 last Wednesday and the bleu-blanc-rouge once again were stifled offensively. The Canadiens experienced difficulty moving through the neutral zone and when they did shoot, many were harmless attempts from a distance.

The Edmonton Oilers forced the Canadiens to the outside the following night in a 3-0 win.

Shooting from a distance might work if you’re Stephen Curry, but it does nothing for the Canadiens.

At the same time, the team expects more from their veteran players who’ve been relied upon to fill the net. This includes Tomas Tatar, who was a healthy scratch last Saturday against the Maple Leafs. He has four goals and eight points through 14 games.

“When you experience something like that in the regular season, it’s a little (shocking),” Tatar said. “But at the end of the day, it’s not my decision and I had to respect it.”

At practice Wednesday, Tatar found himself on a line with Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Joel Armia. Unfamiliar territory considering he’s spent much of his time with the Canadiens on a line with centre Phillip Danault, who’s having struggles of his own, and Gallagher.

But he’ll be expected to produce all the same.

“This year, in order for us to have success, we're going to need everybody. That includes Tomas Tatar,” Canadiens head coach Claude Julien said. “Listen, he’s a guy who could really help us. You can’t read too much into the fact that he missed one game.”

The same expectations — whether from the fans, Julien or Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin — have also been placed on Danault. The centre has no goals and six assists in 15 games, which isn’t great for a player who has been mired in contract talks. Nick Suzuki and Kotkaniemi, two young players the team decided to lean more heavily on this year, are in slumps. There’s a list of Canadiens expected to pick up the slack.

But the team will need to find a way to return to that quick, overwhelming style of play that could make them a formidable opponent for anyone they face off against.

More from Yahoo Sports:

Latest Stories

  • Raptors say Lowry to miss at least two games with thumb sprain

    Coach Nick Nurse said the Raptors planned to hold Lowry out of both Thursday's game in Milwaukee and Friday's game at Minnesota, and then reassess.

  • NBA officially announces schedule and details for 2021 All-Star Game in Atlanta

    The NBA made official its plans for a 2021 All-Star Game in Atlanta on March 7.

  • Why Fernando Tatis Jr. won't be seeing all of that $340M

    More than a year before his MLB debut, Tatis signed away a portion of his career earnings.

  • Lawyer for ex-wrestling stars takes brain damage lawsuit against WWE to Supreme Court

    An attorney for more than 50 wrestler argues that WWE knew the brain damage risks of wrestling and didn't inform its wrestlers.

  • Blue Jays believe they can hang with AL East's 'big dogs'

    Expectations have changed significantly for the Toronto Blue Jays since Charlie Montoyo was named manager after the 2018 season.

  • Report: Eagles trade QB Carson Wentz to Colts for multiple draft picks

    Wentz now has a chance to reboot his once-promising career with a new team.

  • Why Alexis Lafrenière's slow start is nothing to worry about

    The breaks aren't going Alexis Lafrenière's way to start his career, but his play hasn't been as bad as the numbers make it look.

  • Astros manager Dusty Baker, after receiving his COVID-19 vaccine, urging others to join him

    One person Dusty Baker can't convince to get vaccinated, however, is his 89-year-old mom.

  • Who are the 'locks' to make Canada's Olympic squad?

    GM Doug Armstrong says there are as many as 11 players already penciled in to make Canada's Olympic men's team in 2022. So let's investigate.

  • LeBron James pays tribute to Kobe Bryant, Nipsey Hussle with custom artwork for his house

    LeBron James will think about Kobe Bryant every time James is at home.

  • Run It Back | The promise of a small-ball Raptors lineup

    On the back of an impressive win over the Milwaukee Bucks, is it time for the Raptors to commit to a small-ball lineup?

  • What makes Connor McDavid's 500-point milestone that much more impressive

    Connor McDavid has had setbacks in his career, but his influence has only ever grown stronger.

  • Adam Silver defends holding NBA All-Star game during pandemic: 'It feels like the right thing to do'

    The NBA commissioner cited fan engagement as the league's motivation to hold the controversial game.

  • LeBron James, Kevin Durant headline starters for 2021 NBA All-Star Game

    The NBA announced its starters for the 2021 All-Star Game in Atlanta on Thursday to little surprise.

  • Vincent Jackson's family donates his brain to CTE study after his death

    “It’s something his family wanted to do to get answers to some of their questions.”

  • NBA All-Star starters named

    LeBron James & Kevin Durant were named team captains — while Nikola Jokic, Kawhi Leonard, Steph Curry & Luka Doncic also earned starting spots from the West. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid, Bradley Beal & Kyrie Irving also earned starting spots from the East.

  • NBA All-Star captains: It's LeBron James vs. Kevin Durant

    The voters have spoken: They wanted LeBron James of the reigning champion Los Angeles Lakers to be an All-Star captain, again. So, he is. And Brooklyn’s Kevin Durant will be his opposition. James and Durant were revealed Thursday as the leading fan votegetters in the Western and Eastern Conferences for the All-Star Game, meaning they’ll be captains for the matchup in Atlanta on March 7. James will start for the 17th time, extending his record, and Durant is an All-Star for the 11th time. Only Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (19) and Kobe Bryant (18) have more total All-Star selections than James. The other starters: Denver’s Nikola Jokic and the Los Angeles Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard join James as West frontcourt picks, Golden State’s Stephen Curry and Dallas’ Luka Doncic are the starting guards from the West, Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo and Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid are alongside Durant as the East frontcourt starters, while Washington’s Bradley Beal and Brooklyn’s Kyrie Irving are the East starting guards. Doncic and Portland’s Damian Lillard were tied in the NBA’s weighted system for the second West guard spot; Doncic got the nod because he got more fan votes. Fan votes counted for 50% of the starter selection process; player votes counted as 25% of the total, and votes from a media panel made up the other 25%. Reserves will be announced Tuesday, to be decided by voting by NBA head coaches. James — the leading overall votegetter this year, with more than 5.9 million votes from fans — and Durant will then pick their teams, with the rosters for Team LeBron and Team Kevin to be revealed March 4. James is 3-0 since the NBA went to a player-captain format, defeating Curry’s team in 2018 and Antetokounmpo’s team in each of the past two seasons. Quin Snyder of the Utah Jazz will coach James’ team in Atlanta; Doc Rivers of the Philadelphia 76ers is currently the frontrunner to coach Durant’s team, with the standings after Sunday’s games to decide that spot. The starters were revealed on the same day the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association announced details for the game, saying it will generate more than $2.5 million for historically Black colleges and COVID-19 relief efforts. The game has been criticized by some of the league’s top players, James included, who voiced concerns about having it during a pandemic. It also drew concern from Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, who made clear that fans shouldn’t come to the city for All-Star festivities since there won’t be public events surrounding the game. But the charitable elements were a major factor in the league pressing on, and Commissioner Adam Silver said the game provides a platform to shine light on HBCUs and the ongoing need for resources in the fight against COVID-19. “NBA All-Star in Atlanta will continue our annual tradition of celebrating the game and the greatest players in the world before a global audience,” Silver said. The game is bringing back the format that was used last year: a target score to end the game, something that will again pay tribute to Bryant. Each of the first three quarters will start with a 0-0 score, then will be re-tallied for an untimed fourth quarter. The leading total score through three quarters will have 24 points — a nod to Bryant’s jersey number — added, and the first team to hit that target wins the game. That last-shot-wins format debuted last season, when Anthony Davis made a game-ending free throw to cap Team LeBron’s 157-155 win. The game will partner with organizations such as the Thurgood Marshall College Fund and United Negro College Fund to “highlight the importance of HBCUs and raise awareness around the disparate impact of COVID-19 on communities of colour,” the league said. HBCU musical groups are also being invited to perform virtually. “HBCUs provided premium education to our communities at a time when access to higher learning was denied us,” NBPA executive director Michele Roberts said. “They were there — and have remained there — for us. We now stand with them.” The league told teams this week that it would arrange private travel to Atlanta for all participants, who will continue being tested for the coronavirus; players have been tested daily all season. They will be unable to leave their hotels except for All-Star events, a mini-bubble concept that the NBA and the NBPA agreed upon in recent days. And while a small number of invited guests will be in the stands, tickets will not be available. James, Antetokounmpo and others have been less than enthusiastic about the game being played, noting both the concerns related to the pandemic and how it’s being squeezed into an already compressed season. “We know it’s happening and we know we’re required and expected to be there,” Curry said. “It kind of is what it is.” Players and their guests will have to arrive in Atlanta by 7 p.m. on March 6 and will leave following the game the next night. The 3-point shootout, skills competition and dunk contest are also planned for March 7. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Tim Reynolds, The Associated Press

  • MATCHDAY: Wolves-Leeds in EPL; Lyon aims for 1st in France

    A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Friday: ENGLAND One of the most entertaining teams in the Premier League takes on one of the most pragmatic when Leeds travels to Wolverhampton to begin the 25th round. Only one team — West Bromwich Albion — has conceded more goals than Leeds' 42 so far, but Marcelo Bielsa's side is also the fifth highest scorer with 40 in its first season back in the top flight since 2004. One spot behind 11th-place Leeds is Wolves, who are barely averaging a goal a game in a year of transition under Nuno Espirito Santo but are proving harder to beat of late. Picking up two wins and a draw from their last three games — against Arsenal, Leicester and Southampton — has erased any minor concerns that Wolves could get dragged into a relegation fight. GERMANY The most in-form defence in the Bundesliga right now belongs to Wolfsburg, which is flying high in third and hasn’t conceded a goal in any of its last five league games. Wolfsburg travels Friday to Arminia Bielefeld with the relegation contender fresh off nearly beating Bayern Munich in a 3-3 draw on Monday. A win would keep Wolfsburg on track to qualify for the Champions League for the first time in five years and pile pressure on teams like Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund which are fifth and sixth respectively. SPAIN Getafe tries to end a five-game winless streak when it visits Real Betis in the Spanish league. The southern Madrid club hasn't won since a 1-0 victory against last-place Huesca in January. It was outscored 11-1 during that streak with three straight losses in its last matches — against Sevilla, Real Madrid and Real Sociedad. The poor run has left Getafe in 14th place, three points from the relegation zone. Betis, which has won two of its last three league matches, is seventh, close to the European qualification spots. FRANCE Lyon can put rivals Lille and Paris Saint-Germain under pressure with an away win at mid-table Brest. A win for Rudi Garcia’s Lyon side would move it level on points at the top with Lille but ahead on goal difference. Lyon will play with a point to prove, too, having slipped to a 2-1 home loss against Montpellier last weekend in an usually sloppy performance. Lyon's prolific forward line of Memphis Depay, Karl Toko Ekambi and Tino Kadewere was kept quiet in that game. But it could prove a difficult night for Brest's defence, which has allowed 44 goals in 25 games. Only three teams in the league have conceded more. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Rangers RHP Arihara starts transition to majors from Japan

    SURPRISE, Ariz. — Japanese pitcher Kohei Arihara says he settled on the Texas Rangers because they told the right-hander what they thought he could do better in addition to mentioning the things they liked. The process of working on some of those things has started with pitchers and catchers reporting to spring training in Arizona. “I think part of my job as a player is to get used to all the differences between Japan and over here,” Arihara said through an interpreter Thursday in his first virtual meeting with reporters since signing a $6.2 million, two-year contract in December. “I’m looking at it every single day and I hope to get used to everything.” Arihara spent six years with the Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters of Japan’s Pacific League. The 28-year-old is set to become the eighth native of Japan to appear in a regular-season game for the Rangers. Yu Darvish (2012-17) and Yoshinori Tateyama (2011-12) also pitched for Hokkaido before coming to Texas. Arihara said he didn't talk to Darvish before signing with the Rangers, and didn't need to visit the club before making the decision. “In the meetings I had with the Rangers, their analysis was phenomenal,” Arihara said. “I thought that if I could continue to practice like this on this team, I can grow as a person and as a player.” Specifically, Arihara said the Rangers told him they thought he could use his high fastball more against major league hitters. “That was really interesting to me,” Arihara said. “If I could work on the things they pointed out, I thought I could grow as a player and play a higher level.” The Rangers are paying a $1.2 million posting fee for Arihara. The first $600,000 was due last month, with $300,000 more to be paid by Dec. 26, 2021, and the final $300,000 by June 26, 2022. Arihara gets $3.6 million in 2021 and $2.6 million in 2022 and can earn $50,000 in performance bonuses each year: $25,000 apiece for 24 and 28 starts. The Pacific League’s rookie of the year in 2015 was 8-9 with a 3.46 ERA in 20 starts for Hokkaido during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. Arihara led the Pacific League with three complete games and was second in innings with 132 2/3 a year after posting a career-high 15 wins that tied for the league lead while finishing second in ERA at 2.46. “He’s never pitched in the major leagues, so there’s going to be a learning curve,” manager Chris Woodward said. “But we feel like with his stuff and his makeup and his ability in the past to kind of make changes and adjust on the fly, sometimes bigger changes than others, he made himself very successful in Japan.” Among the adjustments already, Arihara said, is getting used to a slicker baseball for the grip on his fastball and split-fingered pitches. And with talk about elevating his fastball, pitch sequencing will be an issue for Arihara as well. “I definitely have pitching patterns that I distinguished myself with in Japan so I definitely want to see how effective those patterns will be over here first,” said Arihara, who was 60-50 with a 3.74 ERA in 129 career appearances in Japan, including 125 starts. The Rangers believe Arihara can handle a heavier workload, but he will have to adjust to five-man rotations in the majors. Pitchers in Japan generally get at least five days' rest between starts. Woodward said the Rangers will give Arihara extra rest at times. “In Japan I have sometimes been on five days' rest,” Arihara said. “I have a vague image of what it will do. But I know it will be a long season and I will get tired toward the end, I’m sure. I want to communicate with my teammates and my coaching staff to minimize the stress on my arm so I can perform at the highest level.” ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Canadian Alexis Davis returns to action on Feb. 27 UFC card in Las Vegas

    TORONTO — Canadian bantamweight Alexis Davis will take on Sabina (Colombian Queen) Mazo on a Feb. 27 UFC card in Las Vegas. The 36-year-old Davis, a native of Port Colborne, Ont. who now fights out of California, is ranked 11th among flyweight contenders but will move up a weight class to fight at 135 pounds. Davis (19-10-0) is 6-5-0 in the UFC but has lost her last three outings and has not fought since July 2019 when she dropped a decision to Viviane Araujo at UFC 240. The 23-year-old Mazo (9-1-0) is a former Legacy Fighting Alliance flyweight champion who is 3-1-0 in the UFC. The main event of the Fight Night card at the UFC's Apex production facility features Suriname's Jairzinho (Bigi Boy) Rozenstruik, ranked No. 3 among heavyweight contenders, and No. 7 Cyril Gane of France. Two more Canadians will be in action on a March 13 UFC card in Vegas. Featherweight Charles (Air) Jourdain (10-3-1) faces Steve (Mean Machine) Garcia (11-4-0) while light-heavyweight Misha Cirkunov (15-5-0) takes on Ryan (Superman) Spann (18-6-0). Jourdain, from Beloeil, Que., is 1-2-1 in the UFC, registering a draw with Joshua Culibao last time out in October. Garcia lost his lone UFC fight to Luis Pena last February. Cirkunov, a Toronto native who trains in Las Vegas, and Spann were slated to meet Dec. 19 but Cirkunov had to pull out due to injury. He is ranked 10th among 205-pound contenders while Spann is No. 13. The Fight Night card's main event features Leon Edwards, ranked third among welterweight contenders, reportedly against No. 13 Belal Muhammad, who is filling in for the COVID-sidelined Khamzat Chimaev. --- Follow @NeilMDavidson on Twitter This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 18, 2021 Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press