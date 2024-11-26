Canadiens' Mike Matheson out against Utah with lower-body injury

MONTREAL — Montreal Canadiens defenceman Mike Matheson was not available for Tuesday's game against the Utah Hockey Club due to a lower-body injury.

The Canadiens announced his injury half an hour before puck drop. Jayden Struble took his place in the lineup as Montreal (7-11-2) faced Utah (8-10-3) for the first time.

Matheson participated in the morning skate but missed practice on Monday.

The 30-year-old from nearby Pointe-Claire, Que., leads all Montreal blueliners with 13 points (one goal, 12 assists) in 20 games as the lone defenceman on the team's top power-play unit.

Struble has one goal and three assists in 15 games this season.

