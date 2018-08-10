Canadiens' Max Pacioretty is looking to sell his mansion

Max Pacioretty’s mansion in Boca Raton, Florida, is absolutely beautiful. (Sporting News)

Montreal Canadiens forward Max Pacioretty is looking to move, but not from Montreal.

The three-time NHL All-Star is looking to sell his luxurious mansion in Boca Raton, Florida for $.3.45 million USD, which works out to be $4.5 million CAD – coincidentally the winger’s 2018-19 cap hit.

The massive piece of real estate features four and a half bathrooms and five bedrooms, which is perfect for large families or people who like to entertain according to the listing.

Speaking of entertaining company, the mansion also has a basketball court in the backyard and a swimming pool.

Photo via THE CARROLL TEAM AT DOUGLAS ELLIMAN REAL ESTATE

So for those with a good chunk of coin to spend on a new home in Florida, this spot seems to have everything you would need.

