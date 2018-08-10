Canadiens' Max Pacioretty is looking to sell his mansion
Montreal Canadiens forward Max Pacioretty is looking to move, but not from Montreal.
The three-time NHL All-Star is looking to sell his luxurious mansion in Boca Raton, Florida for $.3.45 million USD, which works out to be $4.5 million CAD – coincidentally the winger’s 2018-19 cap hit.
The massive piece of real estate features four and a half bathrooms and five bedrooms, which is perfect for large families or people who like to entertain according to the listing.
Speaking of entertaining company, the mansion also has a basketball court in the backyard and a swimming pool.
So for those with a good chunk of coin to spend on a new home in Florida, this spot seems to have everything you would need.
