Canadiens' Max Domi kept first tattoo a secret from father Tie

Max Domi loves himself some tattoos, which is evident by the sleeve he has on each of his arms.

His father, noted NHL enforcer Tie, however, doesn’t feel the same way about them.

So when the Montreal Canadiens star forward went to get his first tattoo, he had his mother’s approval, but Tie didn’t know about it until after the fact.

This meant Max had to go to great efforts to hide it, while also finding the right time to tell his dad. Here’s what he had to say about breaking the news to his old man:

“I was just trying to figure out how the heck can I tell my dad about this tattoo. And what I ended up doing was waiting until [the London Knights] played in Mississauga, which was closest to all my family, so like my cousins, my uncles, aunts, sisters, mom, dad, grandparents, everyone was there so there was too many people there to say hi to. And the bus was parked, and we usually have 10, 12, 13 minutes to talk to everyone before we leave, it’s a pretty firm deadline for leaving. Usually I would say hi to my dad first and he’d talk to me about the hockey game, and I made a pretty conscious effort to keep him for the last person. So I saw everyone and then all of a sudden I saw the guy, Bob-O, start pulling guys onto the bus, we had to leave. And as soon as I saw that I was like ‘Oh, hey dad, great game, like we won awesome, thanks.’ And as I’m walking away I’m like ‘Oh hey, by the way, I got a tattoo.’ And then I just looked at him and he kind of froze and was in shock and then I bolted on the bus. I remember looking out the window and he’s looking around and he’s freaking out.”

After the initial shock of finding out, Tie was pretty cool about the whole situation. Max also explains that he dedicated part of the sleeve on his right arm to his dad, which includes the tattoo of a lion.

