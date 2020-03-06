Canadiens legend Henri Richard dies at 84

Henri Richard, the younger brother of Maurice "Rocket" Richard and a 20-year veteran of the Montreal Canadiens died Friday after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease.

He was 84.

Although his nickname "The Pocket Rocket" was in reference to his short stature (he was five-feet-seven inches tall) and a play on older brother Maurice's nickname, Richard became a legend in his own right after leading a storied 20-year career with the Montreal Canadiens that saw him win 11 Stanley Cups.

"The Montreal Canadiens are saddened to learn of the passing of one of the organization's greatest legends and ambassadors, Henri Richard, this morning," the team said on Twitter. "Our thoughts and sincere condolences go out to the Richard family."

Born Feb. 29, 1936, Richard spent his youth on many of the same skating rinks as his brother, who went on to become one of the most famous Habs to grace the Montreal Forum's ice.

When the shorter, younger brother joined the Canadiens in the 1955-56 season, it was at first dismissed as a publicity stunt.

"A lot of people said I wouldn't make it in the NHL," Richard told the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2003.

But as time went on, and as Richard went on to help the Habs win 11 NHL championships, it was clear there was more to him than what met the eye.

"No one's going to break that record, it's impossible," Richard said of his Stanley Cup rings. "I say that without boasting. There are too many teams now and the best players are too spread out."

Richard wore his number 16 for 20 seasons with the Montreal Canadiens until his retirement in 1975, two more seasons than his brother, who died in 2000. He was the ninth player in the NHL to achieve 1,000 points, which he did in 1973.

He shared the ice with many of the Canadiens' most legendary players: Jean Béliveau, Jacques Plante, Bernie "Boom Boom" Geffrion and Dickie Moore. He succeeded Béliveau as the Habs' captain in 1971.

On top of it all, Richard was loyal to a fault. Besides the Canadiens' junior team, he never played for another team during his career.

"Because of the age difference, I didn't think it would be possible but I played with my brother for five years (1955-1960). Maurice used to say that if I hadn't been there, he wouldn't have played that long," Richard told the Hockey Hall of Fame.

"Some people say it was destiny, but I just think I was in the right place at the right time. That was a great team. There were so many great hockey players. I wouldn't have said it before, but now that it's all over, I thought winning like that was normal."

Richard played 1,256 regular-season games, another Canadiens record. He scored 358 goals and had 1,046 points, third in team history behind Guy Lafleur (1,246) and Beliveau (1,219)

He added 129 points in 180 playoff games.

Known for his tenacity and playmaking skills, Richards twice led the NHL in assists, with 52 in 1957-58 and 50 in 1962-63. He had nine 20-goal seasons, including a high of 30 in 1959-60.

He won the Bill Masterton Trophy for sportsmanship and perseverance in 1974 and was selected to four league all-star teams.