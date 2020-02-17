Canadiens' Julien fined $10K for blasting officiating vs. Stars

Montreal Canadiens head coach Claude Julien was fined $10,000 for criticizing the officials following Saturday’s 4-3 overtime loss to the Dallas Stars.

Julien was incensed about his team not receiving several calls during a tightly-contested game, where Max Domi was cut by an errant stick and the Stars went unpenalized.

“I think (Ilya) Kovalchuk gets an automatic penalty, that slash," Julien said post-game via TSN. "And I think on (Ben) Chiarot, if you look at the penalty, or the replay, he gets tripped and he gives a one-hand slash, so we get the slash and no trip. (Joel) Armia — if that’s a hook, well then in overtime there should have been a penalty on him. Max (Domi), in overtime there, gets a stick in the mouth, he’s bleeding from the mouth, there’s no penalty there.

“Like I said, (the officials) looked frustrated, or one of them looked frustrated tonight — the referee. He should have been, because to me it was embarrassing. I can’t say anything else. We take responsibility for some of our stuff and when we’re not good I’m going to stand up here and say we weren’t good enough tonight. Well, tonight we had to beat two teams and it was tough.”

Domi wasn’t thrilled either and his cut was visible during his media availability Saturday.

Max Domi doing interviews with blood literally dripping down his chin. “Two high sticks right in the face," he said, as he walked away afterward. https://t.co/RVgiSVgcH3 — Аrpon Basu (@ArponBasu) February 16, 2020

Domi and Julien admittedly raise good points but it won’t change the outcome of the game as their season is quickly slipping away, as the Canadiens are currently mired in a four-game losing streak.

