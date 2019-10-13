Canadiens introduce new Game of Thrones-inspired award

Shea Weber has introduced a new Game of Thrones-inspired post-win award for the Montreal Canadiens. (Getty Images) (Twitter // @JohnLuTSNMtl)

Something tells me that the Montreal Canadiens locker room is not a good place to be if you’re trying to avoid Game of Thrones spoilers.

For the 2019-20 season, the Habs have a new player of the game ritual which involves a sword related to the show.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Here’s a closer look at #Habs sword, which Drouin confirms Weber procured, as he did with the cape last season. Drouin joked Weber must’ve bought it on Amazon.



Feel free to fill in the blanks in the etching, “Suffer no guilt... yield this in the name of ?” pic.twitter.com/CDfn2JncEX — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) October 13, 2019

#Habs Drouin is wielding their new player of the game award, which seems to be related to last season’s Game of Thrones cape. pic.twitter.com/9WTJDDI51B — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) October 13, 2019

Nothing says motivation to me like the chance to walk around with a sword after a solid outing.

Earlier this season, the Toronto Maple Leafs started a new player of the game tradition. The team hands out a basketball which was used during the Toronto Raptors’ Finals series against the Golden State Warriors.

I have to admit though, a sword is much cooler than any basketball. Those are just the facts.

Surprisingly, this isn’t the club’s first GOT related locker room award. Last season, the team gave out a Jon Snow-like cape to the player who had the best game.

Story continues

#Habs Thompson, filling in for Danault on top line, earned the cape in his first Mtl home game: “I guess I’m Jon Snow tonight,” adding Drouin nominated him for the honour because, “He thought I had a Game of Thrones kind of night.” pic.twitter.com/0RVr2GwzAw — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) February 20, 2019

Both of these post-win rituals were introduced by team captain Shea Weber.

More NHL coverage on Yahoo Sports