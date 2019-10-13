Canadiens introduce new Game of Thrones-inspired award

Steven Psihogios
Shea Weber has introduced a new Game of Thrones-inspired post-win award for the Montreal Canadiens. (Getty Images) (Twitter // @JohnLuTSNMtl)
Something tells me that the Montreal Canadiens locker room is not a good place to be if you’re trying to avoid Game of Thrones spoilers.

For the 2019-20 season, the Habs have a new player of the game ritual which involves a sword related to the show.

Nothing says motivation to me like the chance to walk around with a sword after a solid outing.

Earlier this season, the Toronto Maple Leafs started a new player of the game tradition. The team hands out a basketball which was used during the Toronto Raptors’ Finals series against the Golden State Warriors.

I have to admit though, a sword is much cooler than any basketball. Those are just the facts.

Surprisingly, this isn’t the club’s first GOT related locker room award. Last season, the team gave out a Jon Snow-like cape to the player who had the best game.

Both of these post-win rituals were introduced by team captain Shea Weber.

