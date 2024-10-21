Canadiens host the Rangers after Caufield's 2-goal game

New York Rangers (4-0-1, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (2-3-1, in the Atlantic Division)

Montreal, Quebec; Tuesday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens host the New York Rangers after Cole Caufield scored two goals in the Canadiens' 4-3 shootout loss to the New York Islanders.

Montreal has a 2-2-0 record in home games and a 2-3-1 record overall. The Canadiens have committed 24 total penalties (4.0 per game) to rank ninth in league play.

New York has a 3-0-0 record in road games and a 4-0-1 record overall. The Rangers are second in the league with 24 total goals (averaging 4.8 per game).

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brendan Gallagher has scored two goals for the Canadiens. Oliver Kapanen has over the past 10 games.

Alexis Lafreniere has three goals and three assists for the Rangers. Victor Mancini has over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canadiens: 2-3-1, averaging 1.6 goals, 2.9 assists, 2.4 penalties and 4.8 penalty minutes while giving up 1.8 goals per game.

Rangers: 4-0-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.1 assists, 2.5 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while giving up one goal per game.

INJURIES: Canadiens: None listed.

Rangers: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

