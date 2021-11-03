Canadiens host the Islanders following shutout victory

New York Islanders (3-2-2, seventh in the Metropolitan) vs. Montreal Canadiens (3-8-0, eighth in the Atlantic)

Montreal; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Canadiens +119, Islanders -142; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders visit Montreal after the Canadiens shut out Detroit 3-0. Jake Allen earned the victory in the net for Montreal after recording 22 saves.

Montreal finished 24-21-11 overall with a 13-11-4 record at home a season ago. The Canadiens scored 158 total goals last season, 29 on power plays and nine shorthanded.

New York finished 32-17-7 overall and 11-13-4 on the road during the 2020-21 season. The Islanders scored 152 total goals last season while collecting 249 assists.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

INJURIES: Canadiens: Jonathan Drouin: day to day (upper body).

Islanders: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press