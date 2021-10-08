Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin tears up discussing relationship with Carey Price

There’s been an outpouring of support for Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price since it was announced he is taking a step back from hockey and entering the NHL’s player assistance program.

During a press conference Thursday, Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin detailed his feelings about Price and endorsed his star goaltender's decision to take a leave of absence.

“You know, the elephant in the room, sometimes we don’t say anything and it’s very personal, but I salute and I’m glad they did,” the Montreal GM said on Thursday. “I think every general manager and every ownership wants guys to come out if they need help; seek it and move on and have a life. Because your hockey career lasts so many years, you have the rest of your life, your kids, your family, that’s the most important thing.

“It’s hard,” Bergevin said while holding back some tears.

Marc Bergevin couldn't hold back his emotions when talking about Carey Price.

Price’s admission into the player assistance program was made public on Thursday and his wife Angela shed a little bit of light on why he decided to step away from the game.

"No matter what is on the line, we hope we can communicate the importance of putting your mental health first not just by saying it, but by showing up and doing the work to get better," she said on her Instagram account.

Price underwent surgery to repair a torn meniscus this summer and has since been absent from training camp with what was then labelled as a “non-COVID-19 related illness.” This was just months removed from his stellar run into the Stanley Cup Finals and a rejuvenation of his reputation as one of Canada’s top options for the 2022 Winter Olympics.

The 34-year-old goaltender will be away from the team for a minimum of 30 days.

