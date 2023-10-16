Canadiens forward Kirby Dach out long term with 'significant' injury

BROSSARD, Que. — Montreal Canadiens forward Kirby Dach has sustained a "significant injury" and will be out for an extended period of time, the team announced Monday.

A spokesperson for the Canadiens did not provide more details on the injury, but confirmed that it was significant and that Dach would be out long term.

Dach was checked into the Blackhawks' bench by defenceman Jarred Tinordi in the first period of Montreal's home opener against Chicago on Saturday.

He headed to the locker room shortly afterward and did not return to the game due to a lower-body injury.

"It was a hockey play," said Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis, who didn't attribute any ill intent to Tinordi. "He hit Dacher (Dach), and Dacher got up to avoid getting crushed against the boards.

"I can't say it was intentional."

The team is continuing to evaluate the injury and is expected to provide more information in the coming days.

Dach has two assists in two games this season. He recorded 14 goals and 24 assists in 58 games last season, his first with the Canadiens.

He looked poised to build off that this season after performing well throughout training camp.

“I feel that every game that I've seen him play, in pre-season and even now, you leave the rink and it's like, ‘wow Dacher was good tonight,’ and that's a good feeling as a coach," said St. Louis. "I know it's a small sample ... but I’ve kind of seen a sign of maturity in terms of consistency, you were getting it every game.”

St. Louis and teammates who had spoken with Dach since the injury said the 22-year-old from Fort Saskatchewan, Alta., was frustrated by the situation.

Dach missed 24 games late last season due to a lower-body injury, followed by an upper-body injury. In the 2020-21 season, while with the Blackhawks, he was limited to 18 games because of a wrist injury.

"That's the worst part (of the game)," said Canadiens veteran Brendan Gallagher. "You really take care of yourself, you make a lot of sacrifices in the off-season to come in in your best shape. Kirby did that, he was excited for a new season, to have to deal with this is really frustrating for him."

OPPORTUNITY KNOCKS

St. Louis started this season with off-season acquisition Alex Newhook on the wing instead of at centre while he adapted to his new team.

But with Dach out, Newhook will fill in down the middle on the Canadiens' second line.

"We have to play the hand we're dealt, so he's going to play at centre," said St. Louis. "It's not like he has never played centre before, and I'm not too worried about it."

Newhook played as both a winger and centre with his former Colorado Avalanche.

St. Louis also experimented with both positions during training camp before ultimately placing him on the left side of Dach and Juraj Slafkovsky to start the season.

"A little more defensive responsibility (when you play centre), but I think that's a big part of my game," said Newhook. "I have parts of three years now under my belt, I think my maturity has risen a lot. To be back in the middle and have more of a responsibility there ... I think it's good and I'm looking forward to the opportunity and challenges."

NO PANIC

Losing Dach is a significant blow for the Canadiens, but St. Louis and the players are not thinking the team will be hit by another wave of injuries.

The Canadiens set a new franchise record for games missed due to injuries last season, according to the website mangameslost.com.

"I'm not even trying to think about that," said St. Louis. "I'm not thinking it's starting all over again because it's negative energy, and I don't want to let that in here."

The Canadiens officially have four players sidelined at the moment — Dach, forward Christian Dvorak, defenceman Chris Wideman and goaltender Carey Price.

Montreal hosts the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday night at Bell Centre.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 16, 2023.

Alexis Bélanger-Champagne, The Canadian Press