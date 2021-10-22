Canadiens fans welcome Kotkaniemi back to Montreal with boos, vulgar chant

Carolina Hurricanes forward Jesperi Kotkaniemi (82) was not welcomed back to Montreal with open arms. (Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports)

The Carolina Hurricanes were in Montreal on Thursday night to face the Canadiens at the Bell Centre, marking the return of Jesperi Kotkaniemi, who was at the centre of petty off-season drama after signing an offer sheet with the Canes.

In true hockey fashion, the Bell Centre crowd greeted the 21-year-old with boos and taunting chants.

Habs fans waste no time letting Jesperi Kotkaniemi know how they feel 👀



(🎥: @TSN_Sports) pic.twitter.com/5oxZxgQR2J — Hockey Night in Canada (@hockeynight) October 22, 2021

#Habs fans booing #Canes Kotkaniemi and chanting “6 point 1” and “F**k you, KK.” — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) October 21, 2021

The Canadiens acknowledged the former third-overall pick by displaying him on the jumbotron, which in turn sparked another wave of disapproval from the near-sellout crowd.

The Canadiens acknowledged Jesperi Kotkaniemi’s return, which I didn’t think they would actually do. No announcement, just showed him on the board.



The fans, in turn, booed. pic.twitter.com/eY3BcbNzyy — Arpon Basu (@ArponBasu) October 21, 2021

The native of Pori, Finland appeared in 171 games for the Habs over three seasons, scoring 22 goals and notching 40 assists. He also registered 12 points in 29 playoff games, including five goals in Montreal’s run to the Stanley Cup Final last season.

Carolina tendered an offer sheet to Kotkaniemi in late August, offering a one-year contract at $6.1 million. Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin chose not to match, and Montreal received a first- and third-round pick as compensation.

Kotkaniemi has not yet registered a point with the Hurricanes this season.

