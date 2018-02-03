Canadiens' Drouin leaves game after being hit in upper body by Alzner shot

Montreal Canadiens forward Jonathan Drouin left a game against the Anaheim Ducks early in the second period Saturday afternoon after being hit by a slapshot from teammate Karl Alzner.

Drouin was hit in the upper part of the body, perhaps the upper ribs. He appeared to be in considerable pain when he left the ice.

Coach Claude Julien said tests showed there were no fractured bones and his condition will be re-evaluated on Sunday.

The 22-year-old has seven goals and 19 assists in 47 games this season.

Montreal won the game 5-2.

The Canadian Press