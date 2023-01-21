Canadiens' Caufield will have season-ending shoulder surgery

MONTREAL (AP) — Cole Caufield’s season is over.

The Montreal Canadiens announced Saturday the forward will require season-ending surgery on his right shoulder. The club didn’t give a specific date for the operation and added it will provide an update on Caufield’s recovery period following the procedure.

The 22-year-old Caufield had 36 points, including 26 goals, in 46 games this season.

The Canadiens also placed forward Jonathan Drouin on injured reserve retroactive to Monday while recalling forward Alex Belzile from the AHL’s Laval Rocket.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press