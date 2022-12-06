Canadiens' Carey Price says he was aware of Polytechnique shooting despite team comments

Ian Kennedy
·Writer
·6 min read
Carey Price was criticized after he pledged his support to the Canadian Coalition for Firearm Rights as the Liberal government attempts to pass Bill C-21. (Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Carey Price was criticized after he pledged his support to the Canadian Coalition for Firearm Rights as the Liberal government attempts to pass Bill C-21. (Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price took to social media again on Tuesday to clear the air about his recent comments in support of the Canadian Coalition for Firearm Rights (CCFR), stating that he did indeed know about the 1989 École Polytechnique shooting, and apologizing for upsetting those affected by the tragedy.

"Despite a previous statement released, I did in fact know about the tragedy," he wrote in an Instagram story. "I have been a member of the [Montreal] community for 15 years and I understand the weight this day holds within the community.

"I acknowledge that amplifying any conversation around guns this week may upset some of those impacted most by the events here in 1989 and to them I apologize."

Canadiens president of sports and entertainment France-Margaret Bélanger told Radio-Canada on Monday that Price did not know about the shooting and was not aware of the CCFR's controversial marketing campaign. Montreal put out a statement late Monday saying Price was unaware of the poor timing of his pledge of support to the CCFR.

On Sunday, the long-time Montreal Canadiens star made a post on Instagram opposing Bill C-21, new gun control legislation introduced by the Liberal government in Canada.

“I love my family, I love my country and I care for my neighbour. I am not a criminal or a threat to society,” Price wrote on Instagram, along with a picture of himself in camouflage holding a shotgun. “What (Justin Trudeau) is trying to do is unjust. I support the (Canadian Coalition for Firearm Rights) to keep my hunting tools. Thank you for listening to my opinion.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Carey Price (@cp0031)

Price’s post drew heavy criticism for his support of the CCFR, only days after the organization publicized a promotional code “Poly” on their website for merchandise sales. The code was a reference to the tragic École Polytechnique massacre that occurred in Montreal on Dec. 6, 1989. The massacre saw 14 women murdered and another 10 women injured in the mass shooting targeting women.

Tracey Wilson, a firearm rights coalition spokesperson, clarified the promotion was not making light of the tragedy, but was a response to gun-control group PolySeSouvient's Twitter account, which has referred to coalition supporters as gun trolls.

"We want a reduction to crime, violence and gun smuggling — they want a reduction in legal gun ownership," Wilson said, per the CBC.

PolySeSouvient is a leading gun-control group that includes graduates and students of the school and families of the victims. The group's spokesperson is Nathalie Provost, who was shot four times during the massacre.

In response to the CCFR’s promotional code, Polytechnique Montreal tweeted a statement admonishing the organization.

“Polytechnique Montréal denounces the use of an inappropriate promotional code - On the eve of the 33rd anniversary of the feminicide of December 6, 1989, Polytechnique Montréal was greatly dismayed and deeply saddened to learn of the Canadian Coalition for Firearm Rights’ initiative to use the promotional code “Poly” to promote the purchase of merchandise on its website,” the school wrote. “We see this exploitation of a tragic event not only as a very tasteless provocation, but above all as an insult to the memory of the victims, as well as those injured, their families and the entire Polytechnique community.”

According to the government of Canada, Bill C-21 is “A comprehensive strategy to address gun violence and strengthen gun laws in Canada” and “proposes a number of amendments to the Criminal Code, the Firearms Act, and other federal legislation that seek to fulfill the Government of Canada’s commitments in relation to gun control and to protect Canadians from firearms-related harm.”

Critics, however, claim the new legislation, specifically, last-minute amendments proposed after the Bill had passed the second reading in parliament, will target hunting rifles and guns used by farmers.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responded to those claims at an event in British Columbia saying, “While we will always respect the rights of law-abiding hunters and farmers to use shotguns and rifles, there are certain guns that have no place in our communities, no place anywhere in Canada."

Despite this, hunters including the Montreal Canadiens netminder are pushing back against the legislation, which Canada’s Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino said is part of “a plan to eradicate gun violence once and for all.”

In an email to La Presse, Mendicino's press officer Audrey Champoux clarified that the gun held by Price in his Instagram post is not outlawed and will remain legal if the bill passes.

Price, who during his career won an Olympic gold medal, as well as the NHL’s Vezina, Hart, Ted Lindsay, and Bill Masterton trophies, has received public support from opposing politicians including Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre.

“Carey is absolutely right,” Poilievre wrote on Twitter referencing Price’s post. “Hunting is a great Canadian tradition. Trudeau’s attempts to ban hunting rifles are an attack on rural and Indigenous people. We must stop him.”

Price, who did not bring up his First Nation identity in his own post, is Indigenous. His mother Lynda, is the Chief of the Ulkatcho First Nation in the Canadian province of British Columbia.

While Price received support from some Canadian politicians, others presented rebuttals to his post in support of the Canadian Coalition for Firearms Rights.

"Carey Price… and so many others have been convinced that gun control has the purpose or effect of harming sport hunting. It's wrong,” Bloc Quebecois leader Yves-Francois Blanchet’s translated Tweet said. “The (Bloc Quebecois) encourages sport hunting and the tourist/economic activity it generates in our regions.”

The 35-year-old Price appeared in only five NHL games during the 2021-22 NHL season, but has been unable to return to the NHL following knee surgery. In October, Price stated he does not plan to retire immediately despite remaining unable to train at a professional level; rather he is focusing on pain-free living.

Bill C-21 remains at consideration in the committee stage in the House of Commons.

More from Yahoo Sports

Latest Stories

  • Montreal Canadiens superstar Carey Price’s stance on proposed gun control bill sparks backlash

    Carey Price's Instagram post over the weekend has sparked fierce reaction just days before the anniversary of the Polytechnique massacre. The Montreal Canadiens goalie said he wasn't a criminal and criticized Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for a new gun-control bill. As Global's Gloria Henriquez reports, Canada's justice minister said Monday the weapon held in Price's photo wasn't facing a ban.

  • Blackhawks' Athanasiou calls out Rangers captain Trouba for dangerous hit

    "That’s his game; that’s what he does. He’s an $8-million man with zero goals."

  • 'Degrassi: The Next Generation' star Cassie Steele celebrates birthday at Disney

    Steele's younger sister, Alexa, shared photos of their trip to the "most magical place on earth."

  • Flu surges on heels of RSV, COVID-19 to overwhelm children's hospitals in Canada

    A flu season that started early, hospitalized far more children than usual and overwhelmed emergency departments has revealed that Canada's health-care system is chronically underfunded when it comes to the most vulnerable citizens, a pediatric infectious diseases specialist says. Dr. Jesse Papenburg, who works at Montreal Children's Hospital, said a system that was already struggling with a surge of respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, on the heels of COVID-19 is now overwhelmed in much of the

  • Habs' Price apologizes for timing of pro-gun post, honours 1989 massacre victims

    Montreal Canadiens star Carey Price is apologizing to the victims of the 1989 Montreal massacre after he made a social media post in support of a firearm rights group in the days leading up to the anniversary of the mass shooting. The goaltender said today on Instagram that he stands by his opinions but acknowledged that amplifying the conversation around guns this week may have upset those impacted by the École Polytechnique shooting. Price on Saturday posted a photo of himself dressed in camou

  • Man who shot Lady Gaga's dog walker gets 21 years in prison

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — The man who shot and wounded Lady Gaga’s dog walker while stealing her French bulldogs last year took a plea deal and was sentenced to 21 years in prison on Monday, officials said. The Lady Gaga connection was a coincidence, authorities have said. The motive was the value of the French bulldogs, a breed that can run into the thousands of dollars, and detectives do not believe the thieves knew the dogs belonged to the musician. James Howard Jackson, one of three men and two acc

  • John Travolta pays tribute to Kirstie Alley: 'I know we will see each other again'

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Kristin Chenoweth, Valerie Bertinelli and other friends and co-stars remember Emmy-winning "Cheers" actress, who died of cancer Monday at 71.

  • China operating 'police' station out of Vancouver, civil rights group alleges

    A Spanish civil rights group says it has uncovered two new secret "police" stations being operated in Canada, including one in Vancouver. Safeguard Defenders has published a report revealing the existence of 48 Chinese "police service stations" being operated overseas, in addition to the 54 stations the group initially reported on in September. The not-for-profit human rights group has documented a total of 102 stations in 53 countries. The two most recent stations uncovered in Canada, including

  • Russia claims Kyiv hit its air bases, fires more missiles

    KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian drones struck two air bases deep inside Russian territory, the Kremlin said Monday, shortly before Russian forces unleashed a massive missile barrage in Ukraine that struck homes and buildings and killed civilians. The unprecedented attack in Russia threatened a major escalation of the nine-month war because it hit an airfield housing bombers capable of carrying nuclear weapons. President Vladimir Putin has threatened to use all available means to defend his land,

  • Dowd's winner lifts Capitals past Oilers 3-2

    EDMONTON — Nic Dowd scored the game winner as the Washington Capitals snapped a two-game losing skid with a 3-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Monday. Lars Eller and T.J. Oshie also scored for the Capitals (11-12-4), who have gone just 2-5-3 in their last 10 road games. Charlie Lindgren made 28 saves. Brett Kulak and Connor McDavid replied for the Oilers (14-12-0), who have lost two of their last three. Stuart Skinner stopped 47 shots. Edmonton emerged from the first period without surrende

  • Paul Maurice returns to Winnipeg with praise for Jets and a long way to go in Florida

    It has been almost a year since Paul Maurice made one of the stunning moves of the 2021-22 NHL season by abruptly resigning as coach of the Winnipeg Jets with more than half of the year still left to go.

  • Sacha Baron Cohen’s Borat Singes Donald Trump, Kanye West And Antisemitism In Irreverent Appearance For Kennedy Center Honors

    There was much talk in the Kennedy Center Honors afterparty about one of the standout moments from the three-hour ceremony on Sunday: Sacha Baron Cohen’s return as Borat as part of the tribute to U2. Cohen, who has been highly critical of the spread of antisemitism on social media, used the appearance to skewer Donald […]

  • NHL best and worst: Jason Robertson is blossoming into a bonafide star

    McDavid magic, ageless Anderson, Robertson's ascension, Leafs heating up, Matty Beniers, Reverse Retros and more in this week's NHL best and worst.

  • 60 Ukrainian Soldiers Freed From Russian Captivity in Prisoner Exchange

    In a prisoner swap, 60 Ukrainian and 60 Russian soldiers were returned to their respective homelands on Tuesday, December 6, after being released from captivity, officials said.Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak said the 58 men and two women from the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the National Guard, and the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine – 15 officers and 45 privates and sergeants – returned home.Yermak said 34 of the Ukrainian soldiers had fought to defend Mariupol, with 14 of those associated with the Azovstal steel plant. He said some were kept in Russian territory, while others were held in Olenivka in Donetsk Oblast.Video released by Yermak shows the returned soldiers.The Russian Ministry of Defense said 60 Russian soldiers were returned from Ukrainian captivity and released footage of the freed soldiers. The ministry said the released soldiers would be taken to Moscow for treatment and rehabilitation in medical institutions. Credit: Andriy Yermak via Storyful

  • Cristiano Ronaldo slapped down by Portugal coach for unacceptable reaction

    Portugal manager Fernando Santos has strongly criticised Cristiano Ronaldo over his angry reaction after being substituted against South Korea and there is now major doubt over whether he will start against Switzerland.

  • Idina Menzel opens up about trying to have a second child through IVF at 48: 'Exhausted emotionally and physically'

    "I want women to feel like they're being seen and heard," Menzel, 51, says of opening up about her past IVF struggles.

  • Intimacy coordinator shares how she helps actors look naked on TV: 'A unique career'

    An intimacy coordinator shared a behind-the-scenes look on TikTok at how certain TV and movie shots are achieved.

  • Chiefs fans were not happy after Justin Reid defended his comment that motivated Bengals

    The Chiefs safety who motivated the Bengals with his comments last week was back to declare he wasn’t wrong.

  • Prisoner Swap With Ukraine Sees 60 Russian Soldiers Freed

    In a prisoner swap, 60 Russian and 60 Ukrainian soldiers were returned to their respective homelands on Tuesday, December 6, after being released from captivity, officials said.The Russian Ministry of Defense released footage of the 60 freed Russian soldiers on buses and said they would be taken to Moscow for treatment and rehabilitation in medical institutions.Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak said the returned Ukrainian POWs included 34 soldiers who had fought to defend Mariupol, with 14 of those associated with the Azovstal steel plant. Credit: Ministry of Defense of Russia via Storyful

  • Major biodiversity conference opens in Montreal amid hope of hard conservation target

    MONTREAL — A major international conference on preserving the world's biodiversity is to open Tuesday with speakers including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. COP15 in Montreal brings together 196 countries to refresh the Convention on Biological Diversity and is seen as a crucial attempt to reach a global deal on saving the world's ecosystems and the plants and animals that depend on them. Mary MacDonald of the World Wildlife Fund Canada said