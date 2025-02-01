Canadiens bring losing streak into game against the Ducks

Montreal Canadiens (24-22-5, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (21-24-6, in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens are looking to break their four-game slide with a win against the Anaheim Ducks.

Anaheim has gone 11-12-2 at home and 21-24-6 overall. The Ducks are 20-0-2 when scoring at least three goals.

Montreal is 24-22-5 overall and 11-12-1 in road games. The Canadiens rank third in the league with 210 total penalties (averaging 4.1 per game).

The teams square off Sunday for the second time this season. The Canadiens won 3-2 in a shootout in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Frank Vatrano has 15 goals and 14 assists for the Ducks. Mason McTavish has six goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Cole Caufield has 25 goals and 22 assists for the Canadiens. Juraj Slafkovsky has four goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 4-5-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.3 assists, 4.4 penalties and 9.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Canadiens: 4-4-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Ducks: None listed.

Canadiens: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press