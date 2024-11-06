Canadiens bring 4-game losing streak into matchup with the Devils

Montreal Canadiens (4-7-2, in the Atlantic Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (8-5-2, in the Metropolitan Division)

Newark, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens, on a four-game losing streak, take on the New Jersey Devils.

New Jersey has an 8-5-2 record overall and a 3-2-2 record on its home ice. The Devils have a +11 scoring differential, with 53 total goals scored and 42 conceded.

Montreal has a 4-7-2 record overall and a 1-3-1 record on the road. The Canadiens have a 1-3-1 record in games they have more penalties than their opponent.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stefan Noesen has scored six goals with seven assists for the Devils. Luke Hughes has over the past 10 games.

Cole Caufield has 10 goals and one assist for the Canadiens. Oliver Kapanen has scored goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Devils: 4-4-2, averaging 3.6 goals, 5.8 assists, four penalties and 11.1 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Canadiens: 2-6-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.8 assists, 4.4 penalties and 11.3 penalty minutes while giving up 4.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Devils: None listed.

Canadiens: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press