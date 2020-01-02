Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher placed on IR with concussion

Montreal Canadiens forward Brendan Gallagher has been placed on injured reserve with a concussion. (Darcy Finley/NHLI via Getty Images)

Montreal Canadiens forward Brendan Gallagher has been placed on injured reserve with a concussion, head coach Claude Julien confirmed.

It’s a crushing blow for Montreal as Gallagher ranks second on the team in scoring with 15 goals and 32 points in 40 games.

“Concussions are serious and they’re important to be dealt with properly because it has an effect on the rest of your life. As much as we like him and we’d love to him in the lineup, and as much as he’d like to play, you have to treat (the concussion) the right way,” Julien told reporters.

Gallagher suffered the injury Tuesday against the Carolina Hurricanes. After getting hit by Jordan Staal, Gallagher collided with teammate Ben Chiarot while falling down, hitting his head violently.

Montreal’s injuries are piling up, as the club is without forward Jonathan Drouin (tendon), Joel Armia (hand) and Paul Byron (knee) with Gallagher as the latest player to join the list.

Without a number of their core forwards, the Canadiens look to snap a three-game losing streak while trying to remain competitive in the Atlantic Division playoff race.

Montreal squares off against Tampa Bay on Thursday.

