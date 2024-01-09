Canadiens in action against the Flyers after shootout win

Montreal Canadiens (17-17-5, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (20-14-6, fourth in the Metropolitan Division)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers host the Montreal Canadiens after the Canadiens defeated the New York Rangers 4-3 in a shootout.

Philadelphia has gone 9-8-2 at home and 20-14-6 overall. The Flyers are 5-5-4 in games decided by a single goal.

Montreal is 17-17-5 overall and 9-7-3 in road games. The Canadiens have allowed 134 goals while scoring 107 for a -27 scoring differential.

Wednesday's game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Travis Konecny has 21 goals and 16 assists for the Flyers. Joel Farabee has one goal and 10 assists over the last 10 games.

Sean Monahan has scored 10 goals with 13 assists for the Canadiens. Josh Anderson has five goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 3-4-3, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.7 assists, 4.9 penalties and 13.8 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Canadiens: 5-4-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 4.9 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Flyers: Noah Cates: out (foot), Ryan Ellis: out (lower body).

Canadiens: Kirby Dach: out for season (knee), Chris Wideman: out (back), Tanner Pearson: out (upper body), Carey Price: out (knee), Christian Dvorak: out (pectoral), Rafael Harvey-Pinard: out (lower body), Alex Newhook: out (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

