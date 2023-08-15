Canadians waste a shocking amount of food. There's an app for that

Are you concerned about skyrocketing food costs? Who isn’t?

Do you know we waste much of our food? From the fields to the distribution network, to the store, to the fridge, to the table, there is value lost at each transaction.

Let’s talk here about perishable foodstuffs in stores, restaurants, and bakeries. There are efficiencies to be found.

Check out www.toogoodtogo.ca and see if this fits your needs and maybe even your social and environmental conscience.

“There is a solution using one simple app," said Sarah Soteroff, senior public relations manager for the US and Canada from Los Angeles. "We are the world’s largest marketplace for selling surplus food. I feel I am doing work that makes a difference.

“If you don’t sell through your inventory that day, it’s a waste. There are environmental and climate change issues with that. Food waste accounts for 10 per cent of greenhouse gas emissions globally. It is estimated in Canada, we waste 58 per of all the food we produce, which is a shocking number to me.

“Each year in Canada, we lose or waste 35.5 million tonnes of food. This is the equivalent weight of more than 2.7 million Big Nickels. More than one million Canadians who have saved more than $29 million by reducing their food waste with Too Good To Go. We now have more than 6,000 partners across the country who have earned $10 million on food that would otherwise go to waste."

Soteroff said wasting food "is a big problem and we can be a solution. Too Good to Go is the app that lets you rescue unsold food at your favourite spots from an untimely fate.”

There are tools in the app to help you understand how you save. You pay a third of the retail price.

"I was mindful of my eating before, but the numbers associated with waste staggered me," said Soteroff. "We actually have a little ongoing completion in our office to see who can achieve the best. It is part of my daily habit. It is the first place I go before grocery shopping. Extras I can freeze, gift to friends … share. I bring food everywhere. It feels good to save money.”

Anyone can access the app.

“A typical consumer? It’s everybody. From environmentalists to those who just want to reduce costs,” Soteroff said.

Download the app Too Good To Go from the app store. Payment is easy, too.

“It’s all done through the app. You can upload a credit card, use ApplePay or GooglePay. What you order on the app is what you pay for. There are no user fees. No monthly fees … nothing in addition.”

Diversion of assorted fruit and salads is just one element. Perishables, with limited life at Metro on Lasalle, The Marketplace downtown, Casa Mexicana, Paris Natural Foods, Rosy’s Corner, Nourish, Salty Dog Bagels are all part of the choices.

“We will continue to grow and add businesses,” Soteroff said.

Sudbury now has 40 venues that are part of the program.

“We physically go into the market. The team was in Sudbury two weeks ago. We have a really talented care team that supports program success.

“We want to get Canadians access to food at a lower cost, and help those businesses make some revenue that they would otherwise lose by throwing away that food.

"So all they do is put the food on the app. The consumer views the app and selects the kind of bag they want and the store they want to pick up from. We don’t do any delivery.”

Founded in Denmark in 2016, Too Good To Go is now in 17 European cities. It rolled out in Canada successfully beginning in July 2021.

“We are now in every major Canadian city with a population over 100,000.” Naturally, Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver were the first, then the group began to expand.

Though Soteroff has yet to come to Sudbury herself, she said it looks like a great place. She wants to come and pick blueberries.

Visit www.toogoodtogo.ca.

