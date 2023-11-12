Global Affairs Canada says 234 Canadians, PRs and family members have left Gaza

OTTAWA — Global Affairs Canada says 234 Canadians, permanent residents and their eligible family members have crossed from Gaza into Egypt today.

The update comes as the Rafah crossing reopened after a two-day closure, allowing foreign nationals to flee the war-torn territory.

But not everyone with ties to Canada cleared to leave Gaza has crossed the border.

Global Affairs had previously confirmed 266 Canadian citizens, permanent residents and their families had been cleared to make the journey as of Friday.

The Canadian Embassy in Egypt is assisting those who crossed with transportation to Cairo, as well as food and accommodation until they have arranged their travel plans.

The latest tally of those fleeing Gaza comes in addition to 107 people who crossed the border last week.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 12, 2023.

The Canadian Press