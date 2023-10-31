Canadians are stressing about mortgage payments with rising interest rates and inflation, survey suggests

Paula Gioni, 40, is having to make some tough choices so that she can make her monthly mortgage payments. Inflation and interest rate hikes have made her financial situation difficult. (CBC - image credit)

Many people renewing their mortgage or sailing on a floating rate are feeling a sharp pain in their wallets right now due to higher interest rates and inflation.

Mother of three, Paula Gioni, 40, started working as a microbiologist at the University of Saskatchewan, bringing her family income from $30,000 to $60,000 a year. She got the job just before the Bank of Canada began rapidly raising interest rates last year to lower inflation.

"We didn't know this was coming and I think that we're only staying afloat because I have that job now. I don't think we would be in a good position at this moment without my income," she said.

Gioni and her family got a $250,000 mortgage for their house in August 2021. She says her monthly mortgage payments didn't increase because they were amortized to a longer term instead, but that means she could be making payments until she's 80 years old.

Despite Bank of Canada holding the interest rate at 5 per cent, a recent survey by Angus Reid Institute revealed that 80 per cent of Canadians holding a mortgage find their household debt a major source of stress.

It also shows that 15 per cent of mortgage holders said it was "very difficult" to pay their monthly mortgage payments, up from 8 per cent in March.

"The (fixed mortgage holders) were locked into a fixed term that was a bit more favourable 4-5 years ago and now they're faced with much higher interest rates, which is causing a lot of pressure on them," Jon Roe, one of the researchers on the survey said.

Roe said people with variable mortgages might've thought interest rates would be lower than what they are so they signed a variable mortgage two years ago.

"Now you're dealing with mortgage rates that have gone up significantly over time and perhaps you bought a house that maybe you wouldn't have bought if you knew that interest rates were going to be this high," he said.

The survey also shows that the rising cost of living is more prominent as an issue for residents in Manitoba (74 per cent), Saskatchewan (73 per cent), and Alberta (60 per cent) than elsewhere in the country.

"People in Saskatchewan have kind of consistently fallen in the struggling category a lot more than in other provinces," he said.

Chris Kolinski, a mortgage broker in Saskatoon, said that interest rates have risen extremely fast.

"Nothing that we've seen over the last 30 years," he said.

"They're [people] struggling, right? And they need some relief and want their monthly payments to be lower. And so they're asking, how can I get my payment lower? If that's even an option right now," Kolinski said.

He said that people with fixed mortgages are feeling delayed anxiety, and those who are coming up for renewal are afraid that they are not going to qualify when it's time for renewal.

David Burlock, a Regina homeowner who saw a 40 per cent increase in his monthly mortgage payments, calls it "absurd".

Burlock said that he compromised on the price point, first by moving to Regina from Toronto so that he could buy a house for half a million dollars instead of a million, and then due to the competitive market he ended up buying something cheaper than he would have for his dream house.

"It actually ended up working in our favour because then as interest rates increased, we were able to swallow it, and if we had bought a more expensive house, we're already being pushed pretty good right now; we would have been over the limit I think," he said.

Burlock said it was shocking to find out their monthly mortgage payments ended up being more than what they paid in rent for a house in Toronto.

Gerry Schiltroth, another mortgage associate, said there are better ways to go about buying a home that could allow people to sleep better at night such as looking at a house or condo that's less than your budget — knowing that by next year your budget might go up 10-20 per cent, just in fixed living costs.

"Maybe an adjustment of expectations of what you're actually buying that I think is the biggest contributor to today's tightening."

Both mortgage brokers agreed that it's never too late to reach out to a seek financial advice —whether you are a young individual trying to get your credit established or someone struggling to pay their mortgage payments.

Gioni said that she continues to make hard choices like what activities she can afford to send her kids to, where she can bag the best deals at the grocery store, or finding the cheapest phone plan.

"We are going through some rough time and I think that especially for people that were not used to making smart choices with groceries and stuff like that, this is a learning time," she said.