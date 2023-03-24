Canadians can still win the coveted prize of paradise with Sunwing and Palladium Hotel Group

Sunwing Vacations Inc.

Prize of paradise with Palladium Hotel Group

Sunwing customers have more chances to win an all inclusive getaway!

Earn more chances to win an all inclusive vacation when booking dream vacations at Grand Palladium and TRS resorts



TORONTO, March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Sunwing customers still have the chance to win the prize of paradise when they book their last-minute getaways or upcoming spring and summer vacations at select Palladium Hotel Group properties in Mexico, the Dominican Republic and Jamaica. On now until March 31, 2023, Canadians can take advantage of exclusive travel benefits for an unforgettable stay in the sun, such as reduced rates on vacations designed for every travel desire.

The pièce de résistance – travellers who purchase a Palladium Hotel Group vacation package at a Grand Palladium Hotels and Resorts or TRS Hotels property by March 31, 2023, for departures by March 31, 2024, will automatically receive 10 bonus contest entries for their chance to win a seven-night all inclusive stay for two at the beautiful Grand Palladium Colonial Resort and Spa in Riviera Maya with Sunwing. Non-purchasing customers are also eligible but limited to one entry during the contest period and must complete a contest form found on Sunwing.ca*. Customers in search of a little inspiration can complete Sunwing’s vacation quiz and get one step closer to finding the paradise and property that’s right for them.

Set in the Canadian-favourite vacation destinations of Mexico, the Dominican Republic and Jamaica, Palladium Hotel Group offers getaway-goers picturesque tropical escapes with their pick of beachfront locales. As sought-after resort chains taking up residence down south, and popular choices among Sunwing customers in search of a family friendly or high-end adults only retreat, Grand Palladium and TRS properties are well-equipped to meet every guest’s vacation needs. Between world-class service, sophisticated décor, sparkling pools and beaches, a thoughtful selection of international cuisine and à la carte dining options, spacious accommodations and much more, dream vacations become reality in paradise.

For more information or to book a vacation with Palladium Hotel Group, visit www.sunwing.ca or contact a travel agent to take advantage of incredible last-minute deals on an upcoming getaway.

*Terms and conditions apply.

About Sunwing

The largest integrated travel company in North America, Sunwing has more flights to the south than any other leisure carrier with convenient direct service from airports across Canada to popular sun destinations across the U.S.A., Caribbean, Mexico and Central America. This scale enables Sunwing to offer customers exclusive deals at top-rated resorts in the most popular vacation destinations as well as cruise packages and seasonal domestic flight service. Sunwing customers benefit from the assistance of the company’s own knowledgeable destination representatives, who greet them upon arrival and support them throughout their vacation journey. The company supports the communities where it operates through the Sunwing Foundation, a charitable initiative focused on the support and development of youth and humanitarian aid.

For more information:

Melanie Anne Filipp

Senior Director, Corporate Communications & Media Relations

Sunwing Travel Group

1-800-387-5602 | media@sunwing.ca

