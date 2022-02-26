Canadians show solidarity with Ukraine through rallies, calls for support

Blue and yellow Ukrainian flags are seen on display during a demonstration outside the Russian Consulate in Montreal on Saturday. (CBC / Radio-Canada - image credit)

Canadians continue to show support for Ukraine and its fierce and urgent battle against a Russian invasion that has tossed life there into sudden chaos.

Saturday marked the third day of Russia's wide-ranging invasion of Ukraine — a move that has prompted condemnation by many world leaders and triggered a raft of sanctions.

It has also prompted people across Canada to demonstrate their solidarity with the people of Ukraine by attending various rallies and demonstrations against the invasion, which began on Thursday.

Keeping watch 'so far from Ukraine'

One of the latest such gatherings was in Saint John, where scores of people gathered at City Hall on Saturday to take part in a rally that was organized by local members of the Ukrainian community.

Their signs urged people to stand with Ukraine and to stop the conflict the democratic nation in eastern Europe has been forced to confront.

Rally organizer Oksana Posatska said all had gathered "to make our voices heard loud and clear" and to call for support for Ukraine.

"We are so far from Ukraine," said Posatska, who used to live in the Ukrainian city of Lviv. "But we can ask for help."

The ongoing demonstrations taking place in Canada echo the sentiments of those opposing the war around the globe.

"I just want to say: '[Russian President Vladimir] Putin stop this, regain your sanity,'" said Hiroshi Sawada, when speaking to Reuters at a protest in Tokyo on Saturday.

'Hard for us to be here'

In Ottawa, dozens of protesters wearing the thick blue and yellow stripes of the Ukrainian flag gathered Saturday afternoon on a snowy sidewalk outside the Russian Embassy.

Carrying signs full of anger toward both Russia and Putin, the protesters — some originally from Kyiv, with family members still in the Ukrainian capital — chanted as passing cars honked in solidarity.

"It is hard for us to be here and not to be able to help them in any way, [other than] with our own love and support," said protester Irena Abramova. "I'm afraid that my people will die."

A candlelight vigil is also slated for Saturday evening outside the Ukrainian Embassy in Ottawa.

A group of demonstrators also gathered outside the Russian Consulate in Montreal on Saturday.

Fears for loved ones

Varvara Shmygalova now lives in Toronto, but previously lived in Kyiv. She has loved ones still living in Ukraine and the peril they are facing is constantly on her mind — particularly with the shelling of buildings near the apartment where her grandparents live in the Ukrainian capital.

"It's really awful and heartbreaking," she told CBC News Network on Saturday morning. "All of that is very, very scary."

Shmygalova thanked all the people in Canada offering support for Ukraine and urged them to continue to do so.

On Saturday, Ukraine's health minister said that at least 198 Ukrainians have been killed and more than 1,000 others have been wounded.

And more than 150,000 Ukrainian refugees have crossed into neighbouring countries since the launch of the invasion on Thursday, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi tweeted Saturday.

The invasion came after a prolonged Russian troop buildup along Ukraine's borders and a series of escalating warnings from Western leaders that such an action was increasingly likely.