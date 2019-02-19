Canadians Schnur, Polansky suffer first-round eliminations at Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Canadians Brayden Schnur and Peter Polansky suffered first-round eliminations Tuesday at the Delray Beach Open.

Polansky, from Thornhill, Ont., put up a fight in the second set before losing 6-3, 7-6 (4) to second seed John Isner of the United States. Schnur, from Pickering, Ont., lost his match 6-2, 6-2 to eighth seed Adrian Mannarino of France.

Mannarino committed no double faults and won 80 per cent of his first-serve points and was a sterling 93 per cent on second serve points. He saved both break points he faced while breaking Schnur four times.

Schnur had five aces to Mannarino's two, but also double-faulted four times.

Next up for Mannarino is Denis Istomin of Uzbekistan.

Schnur entered the tournament on a high, rising 47 spots in the world rankings to a career-best No. 107 after advancing to the final of last week's New York Open.

Polansky, ranked 122nd in the world, held firm against one of the most dominating servers in the game as Isner fired 23 aces in the match, including the winning point, and saved all four break points he faced. The world No. 9 managed to generate only three break points against Polansky, however, converting one in the first set.

Both players committed five double faults.

Isner next faces Slovakia's Lukas Lacko.

The Canadian Press