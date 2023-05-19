Canadians Ready to Kick Back on Victoria Day

Monday

U.S.

Featured Earnings

HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) (Q2) Reported EPS of 72 cents, compared to 62 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) (Q1) Reported EPS of 14 cents compared to 47 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ: NDSN) (Q1) Reported EPS of $2.10, compared to $2.43 in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Markets in Canada are closed for Victoria Day

Tuesday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

S&P flash U.S. services PMI (May)

S&P flash U.S. manufacturing PMI (May)

New Home Sales (April)

Featured Earnings

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) (Q1) Reported EPS of $3.50, compared to $3.51 to the prior-year quarter.

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) (Q1) Reported EPS for gain of $7.30 compared to $6.70 in the prior-year quarter.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: PANW) (Q3) Reported EPS for gain of 23 cents, compared to loss of 20 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Economic Lookahead

Industrial Product Price Index (April) The Industrial Product Price Index edged up 0.1% in March from the previous month and fell 1.8% year over year.

Raw Materials Price Index (April) The Raw Materials Price Index decreased 1.7% on a monthly basis in March and was down 16.5% year over year.

Featured Earnings

Evergen Infrastructure Corp. ( T.EVGN) (Q4) Reported EPS for loss of two cents compared to loss of 11 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Montage Gold Corp. ( V.MAU) (Q4) Reported EPS for loss of one cent, compared to loss of three cents in the prior-year quarter.

Wednesday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

Minutes of Fed's May FOMC meeting

Featured Earnings

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) (Q1) Reported EPS of 61 cents compared to $1.18 in the prior-year quarter.

Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) (Q1) Reported EPS for $2.74, compared to $2.40 in the prior-year quarter.

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE: SNOW) (Q1) Reported EPS of $1.66, compared to $1.89 in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Featured Earnings

Bank of Montreal ( T.BMO) (Q2) Reported EPS of $3.25, compared to $3.22 in the prior-year quarter.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( T.BNS) (Q3) Reported EPS of $1.83 compared to $1.85 in the prior-year quarter.

Thursday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

Initial Jobless Claims (week of May 20)

Corporate profits (Q1)

Pending home sales (April)

Featured Earnings

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) (Q1) Reported EPS for $3.32, compared to $3.17 in the prior-year quarter.

Medtronic plc. (NYSE:MDT) (Q4) Reported EPS for $1.56 compared to $1.52 in the prior-year quarter.

NetEase Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES) (Q1) Reported EPS for $1.84, compared to $1.85 in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Economic Lookahead

Payroll Employment, Earnings and Hours (April) The number of employees receiving pay or benefits from their employer—measured as "payroll employees" in the Survey of Employment, Payrolls and Hours—rose by 62,500 (+0.3%) in February, following an increase of 75,300 (+0.4%) in January.

Featured Earnings

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( T.CM) (Q2) Reported EPS for $1.66 compared to $1.94 in the prior-year quarter.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (T.CMG) (Q4) Reported EPS of seven cents, compared to eight cents in the prior-year quarter.

Royal Bank of Canada (T.RY) (Q2) EPS for $2.84, compared to $3.05 in the prior-year quarter.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (T.TD) (Q2) Reported EPS of $2.09 compared to $2.23 in the prior-year quarter.

Friday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

Durable-goods orders (April)



Personal income (April)

Personal Spending (April)

PCE Index (April)

Advance Trade Balance in Goods (April)

Advanced retail inventories (April)

Advanced wholesale inventories (April)

Consumer Sentiment (May)

Featured Earnings

PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) (Q1) Reported EPS of 49 cents compared to 30 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) (Q4) Reported EPS for 91 cents, compared to 86 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Hibbett Inc. (NASDAQ: HIBB) (Q1) Reported EPS of $3.18, compared to $2.89 in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Featured Earnings

Canadian Western Bank ( T.CWB) (Q2) Reported EPS for 78 cents, compared to $1.02 in the prior-year quarter.