Canadians Quantrill, Naylor lead Guardians over Jays 8-0

  • Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Cal Quantrill throws to a Toronto Blue Jays batter during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Toronto. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)
    Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Cal Quantrill throws to a Toronto Blue Jays batter during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Toronto. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Cleveland Guardians' Josh Naylor, Will Benson, Jose Ramirez and Steven Kwan, from left, celebrate Ramirez's three-run home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Toronto. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)
    Cleveland Guardians' Josh Naylor, Will Benson, Jose Ramirez and Steven Kwan, from left, celebrate Ramirez's three-run home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Toronto. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Zach Pop throws to a Cleveland Guardians batter during the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Toronto. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)
    Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Zach Pop throws to a Cleveland Guardians batter during the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Toronto. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Jose Berrios throws to a Cleveland Guardians batter during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Toronto. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)
    Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Jose Berrios throws to a Cleveland Guardians batter during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Toronto. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Cal Quantrill throws to a Toronto Blue Jays batter during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Toronto. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)
    Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Cal Quantrill throws to a Toronto Blue Jays batter during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Toronto. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. gestures to the dugout after hitting a double against the Cleveland Guardians during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Toronto. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)
    Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. gestures to the dugout after hitting a double against the Cleveland Guardians during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Toronto. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez throws to first base to put out Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Toronto. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)
    Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez throws to first base to put out Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Toronto. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Matt Chapman throws to first base, too late to complete a double play on Cleveland Guardians' Will Benson after forcing out Austin Hedges (11) at second base during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Toronto. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)
    Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Matt Chapman throws to first base, too late to complete a double play on Cleveland Guardians' Will Benson after forcing out Austin Hedges (11) at second base during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Toronto. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Toronto Blue Jays center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. catches a fly ball off the bat of Cleveland Guardians' Oscar Gonzalez during the second inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Toronto. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)
    Toronto Blue Jays center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. catches a fly ball off the bat of Cleveland Guardians' Oscar Gonzalez during the second inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Toronto. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)
In this article:
TORONTO (AP) — Canadians Cal Quantrill and Josh Naylor crossed the border and led the Cleveland Guardians to an 8-0 rout of the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night.

Quantrill pitched seven shutout innings and won his fifth straight decision, and Naylor hit a two-run home run as the surging Guardians won their sixth straight.

On Sitcom Night in Toronto, there was little for a big crowd of 41,677 to laugh at. Cleveland’s José Ramirez hit a three-run home run, his 22nd, and finished with four RBIs as the Guardians roughed up Blue Jays right-hander José Berríos.

Toronto has lost three straight and six of eight.

Quantrill, whose father Paul pitched for the Blue Jays, is from Port Hope, about 60 miles east of Toronto on the shores of Lake Ontario. Naylor is from Mississauga, the city immediately west of Toronto.

Quantrill (9-5) allowed one hit, walked none and struck out seven. The AL Central leaders have won each of Quantrill’s last seven starts.

Eli Morgan gave up a two-out double in the eighth and Nick Sandlin pitched around a leadoff single in the ninth to complete the three-hitter.

Berríos (8-5) allowed eight runs and eight hits in four innings, losing for the first time in 12 home starts in 2022.

Quantrill retired the first 10 batters in order before Blue Jays designated hitter Vladimir Guerrero Jr. doubled in the fourth, extending his career-best hitting streak to 21 games. Quantrill finished his outing by setting down the next 11 in a row.

Berríos hit Austin Hedges with one out in the second, Will Benson singled and Steven Kwan loaded the bases with a bunt single that rolled 45 feet along the third base line before bumping into the bag.

Amed Rosario hit a two-run single, Ramirez followed with a sacrifice fly and Naylor homered to left, his 15th, to cap a five-run inning.

Berríos walked two batters in the third before Ramirez connected on a changeup that was well below the strike zone.

It’s the second time this season that Berríos has allowed eight earned runs. He also did it in a June 26 loss at Milwaukee. He allowed a career-worst nine earned runs against Atlanta on Aug. 6, 2019, while pitching for Minnesota.

Berríos went 3-0 with a 3.00 ERA in six July starts, but is 0-1 with a 15.25 ERA through two starts this month. He has a 5.61 ERA through 23 starts, worst among qualified MLB pitchers.

Ramirez went 3 for 3 with a walk. He was replaced by pinch runner Tyler Freeman after an infield single in the eighth. Ramirez singled to right in the first against a four-man outfield.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Blue Jays: OF George Springer (right elbow) has resumed throwing and has been hitting off a tee, interim manager John Schneider said. Springer went on the 10-day IL Aug. 5. … RHP Ross Stripling (right hip) pitched five shutout innings Friday in his first rehab start for Triple-A Buffalo. Stripling, who went on the 15-day IL on July 31, is expected to rejoin Toronto’s rotation next week.

ROSTER MOVES:

Guardians: Cleveland put unvaccinated RHP James Karinchak on the restricted list and selected RHP Peyton Battenfield from Triple-A Columbus.

Blue Jays: RHP Matt Peacock cleared waivers and was assigned to Triple-A Buffalo.

WEB GEM

Kwan made a sensational diving catch to retire Toronto’s Lourdes Gurriel Jr. in the bottom of the first, sliding along the warning track after hauling in Gurriel’s deep line drive.

SWINGING A NEW STICK

Toronto Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner took some swings in the cage before batting practice.

UP NEXT

Cleveland RHP Triston McKenzie (8-8, 3.16) starts Saturday against Blue Jays RHP Mitch White (1-3, 3.86). McKenzie pitched eight shutout innings in a 1-0 victory over AL West leaders Houston in his previous start.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

