Canadians Melissa Humana-Paredes, Sarah Pavan win FIVB World Tour gold at home

EDMONTON — Canadians Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes have captured FIVB World Tour gold on home soil for the first time, adding to an already successful month of competition.

Humana-Paredes and Pavan defeated the American team of Betsi Flint and Emily Day, 21-11, 21-16 in the final of the Edmonton Open on Sunday.

"It was so much fun to play in front of our home fans this week," said Humana-Paredes.

"It was easy to tell that everyone here really appreciates beach volleyball and we could feel it on the court in every match."

Pavan, from Kitchener, Ont., and Toronto's Humana-Paredes, also won the beach volleyball world championship in Germany earlier in July to claim Canada's first world title and clinch a berth in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Prior to the women's final, the Canadian duo of Grant O'Gorman and Ben Saxton fell against Switzerland's Nico Beeler and Marco Krattiger in the men's championship.

The Swiss pairing took the match in three sets: 21-15, 23-25, 15-8.

The Canadian Press