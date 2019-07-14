Canadians Meaghan Benfeito and Caeli McKay finish fourth at World Championships

GWANGJU, Korea, Republic Of — Canadians Meaghan Benfeito and Caeli McKay will have to try again for a spot in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The duo narrowly missed qualifying for the 2020 Games, finishing fourth in the women's 10-metre synchro platform final on Sunday at the FINA World Championships.

Only a Top-3 finish guaranteed a ticket to Tokyo, meaning they will have to wait until April's World Cup to secure an Olympic spot for Canada.

"I think we got nervous because we knew what was on the line," said Benfeito.

"I think we started off really well, our first dives were probably better than we've ever done, obviously round four and round five were not the best."

The Canadians ranked second in the preliminary round, and were sitting in the same spot after three dives of the final.

They sank to fourth after missing their final two dives to finish with 304.05 points, just 0.81 points behind Americans Samantha Bromberg and Katrina Young, who finished with the bronze medal.

China's Lu Wei and Zhang Jiaqi were first with 345.24 points.

Both Canadians will compete in the individual 10m platform on Tuesday.

The Canadian Press